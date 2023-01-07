Read full article on original website
WOWT
Public concern about water in Blair after monitoring system failure, City says water is safe
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Blair residents are concerned about the safety of Blair’s water after a notice went out that the city’s water monitoring system temporarily failed. The City of Blair says it happened last November, and they have been testing water by hand ever since. According...
WOWT
Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
WOWT
Bellevue cuts ribbon on phase 1 of 36th Street improvement project
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue city officials cut the ribbon Monday morning celebrating the completion of phase one of the 36th Street improvement project that runs south of Highway 370. The work replaced a two-lane asphalt road and made it safer and more efficient to travel. Phase one cost $18...
KETV.com
Start of construction on Blair bypass delayed another week by paperwork glitch
BLAIR, Neb. — A paperwork glitch delays a phase of the Blair bypass that was set to begin Monday by another week. But neighbors and business owners say the project can't start soon enough. “I can still feel the walls shake. The plates will rattle a little bit as...
WOWT
Omaha crews make pothole repairs in problem area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City crews made some repairs to a pothole at the intersection of Sorensen Parkway and North 52nd Street. Police were called to investigate after a number of cars were forced to pull over due to flat tires. Our cameras captured crews out there around 9 a.m....
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
WOWT
Omaha students gain real-world firefighting experience through one-of-a-kind MCC internship
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new program in Omaha is helping future firefighters get more hands-on experience as they finish their studies. “Every class you learn a lot, you know, book knowledge, but out here, you’re really putting it to use,” says Michael Molacek, a student at Metropolitan Community College studying fire science.
WOWT
Crews respond after industrial oven at Omaha manufacturing building catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An industrial oven caught fire and produced a large amount of smoke Saturday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a fire in a manufacturing occupancy on 43rd and Cuming Street at 5:25 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in an industrial oven...
KETV.com
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce CEO steps down over tax issue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has suspended all programming over a tax issue that dates back more than a decade. The news came in a letter from Michelle Andahl, the former Sarpy County election commissioner. She said she's stepping down as president and CEO of the...
WOWT
Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her. As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha. “I was clearly solidly in...
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
actionnews5.com
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time. On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff. WOWT reports the cheetah cubs...
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
WOWT
Open Door Mission celebrates newest graduates of recovery program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a proud day for many people at Open Door Mission. Four men proudly walked the stage in their caps and gowns as brand-new graduates of the New Life Recovery Program. “We’re working to help them be connected and be a positive contributing member of...
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
doniphanherald.com
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
