Blair, NE

WOWT

Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Bellevue cuts ribbon on phase 1 of 36th Street improvement project

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue city officials cut the ribbon Monday morning celebrating the completion of phase one of the 36th Street improvement project that runs south of Highway 370. The work replaced a two-lane asphalt road and made it safer and more efficient to travel. Phase one cost $18...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha crews make pothole repairs in problem area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City crews made some repairs to a pothole at the intersection of Sorensen Parkway and North 52nd Street. Police were called to investigate after a number of cars were forced to pull over due to flat tires. Our cameras captured crews out there around 9 a.m....
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Bellevue Chamber of Commerce CEO steps down over tax issue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has suspended all programming over a tax issue that dates back more than a decade. The news came in a letter from Michelle Andahl, the former Sarpy County election commissioner. She said she's stepping down as president and CEO of the...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System

(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Open Door Mission celebrates newest graduates of recovery program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a proud day for many people at Open Door Mission. Four men proudly walked the stage in their caps and gowns as brand-new graduates of the New Life Recovery Program. “We’re working to help them be connected and be a positive contributing member of...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball

OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
NEBRASKA STATE

