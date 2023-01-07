Read full article on original website
WBTV
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for the theft of a suitcase containing the ashes of the son of two grieving parents from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. David White was returning home from...
Shots fired at Frankie's Fun Park 'narrowly missed' kids, police say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Nearly a dozen shots were fired when two groups got into an argument at Frankie's Fun Park in Huntersville on Jan. 6, police said. Huntersville police responded to Frankie's a little after 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 for a reported shooting in the parking lot. Responding officers were told two groups got into an argument when one of the groups left the park. As the vehicle the suspects got into left the parking lot, the suspect(s) fired at least 11 gunshots toward the entrance, hitting two vehicles and the building.
14-year-old leads North Carolina police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle
GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina teen is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the car, authorities said Friday. The juvenile, who is believed to be 14 years old, is facing kidnapping and car theft charges, WSOC-TV reported. According...
Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Nearly two dozen arrested on drug charges recently, Iredell County deputies say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff's Office reports 22 people were arrested in both the later part 2022 and the start of 2023 for drug charges, characterizing those arrested as drug dealers. The sheriff's office shared a post on Facebook on Friday, which included the mugshots of...
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
Gun found inside stolen car with infant inside: Gastonia PD
The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue's intersection.
No one hurt after school bus involved in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning along the Plaza near Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte. A Channel 9 crew could see the bus with heavy frontend damage in the middle of the road and a pickup truck being towed off with heavy damage as well.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
Lancaster police asking for public's help finding a missing man
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. Alexander Gilmore was last seen on foot near Hughes, possibly headed toward Rock Hill around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. He was last seen wearing shorts and a Carolina Panthers sweatshirt.
'I just knew something was not right,' Charlotte area nanny loses baby after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joanny Rodriguez opened up to WCNC's Jane Monreal, about a car crash that happened just days after Christmas. She said if sharing her story can help another parent, it would help her own healing. "We're also not the only people who've gone through this," said Rodriguez.
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
WBTV
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. Police responding...
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Rutherford County.
WBTV
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since gunmen broke into the home of Johnny “Luke” Moore during a home invasion and shot him to death. To date, no arrests have been made in the case. As the investigation drags on, police in Gastonia say they’re...
1992 North Carolina bedroom stabbing death among several cold cases to be reviewed
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases that Statesville investigators will begin reviewing, city officials announced on Wednesday. Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cold cases from the area will be reviewed. The initial case went cold […]
Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on any arrests or what led up...
