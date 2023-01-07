HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Nearly a dozen shots were fired when two groups got into an argument at Frankie's Fun Park in Huntersville on Jan. 6, police said. Huntersville police responded to Frankie's a little after 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 for a reported shooting in the parking lot. Responding officers were told two groups got into an argument when one of the groups left the park. As the vehicle the suspects got into left the parking lot, the suspect(s) fired at least 11 gunshots toward the entrance, hitting two vehicles and the building.

