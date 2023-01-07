ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

WCNC

Shots fired at Frankie's Fun Park 'narrowly missed' kids, police say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Nearly a dozen shots were fired when two groups got into an argument at Frankie's Fun Park in Huntersville on Jan. 6, police said. Huntersville police responded to Frankie's a little after 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 for a reported shooting in the parking lot. Responding officers were told two groups got into an argument when one of the groups left the park. As the vehicle the suspects got into left the parking lot, the suspect(s) fired at least 11 gunshots toward the entrance, hitting two vehicles and the building.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
police1.com

Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lancaster police asking for public's help finding a missing man

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. Alexander Gilmore was last seen on foot near Hughes, possibly headed toward Rock Hill around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. He was last seen wearing shorts and a Carolina Panthers sweatshirt.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. Police responding...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
CHARLOTTE, NC

