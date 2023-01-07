Golf tournament benefits London ISD teen recovering from ATV accident

“The outpouring of people reaching out, not only through Noble, but just in general makes you realize there’s still a lot of good people out there,” Blake Weaver said.

To help out a London ISD student and his family, more than 200 people played in a charity golf tournament in Calallen Friday.

Weaver says his nephew, 16-year-old Holden Weaver, was one of four teens involved in an ATV accident off county roads 12 and 57 near Chapman Ranch on September 23, 2022.

“There was a moment of shock and disbelief,” Justin Maass, Holden’s roping coach said.

The others teens recovered and went back in school, but holden is still undergoing numerous surgeries.

“They’re at Craig in Denver Colorado,” Weaver said. “It’s an excellent hospital. Second to none.”

Family and friends scrambled to help, literally.

Proceeds from the 11 th Annual Noble Golf Tournament started, in part, by Holden’s dad originally went to the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

“A lot of the breeding animals that don’t sell through the show and then some kids projects that don’t sell as much,” Weaver said.

The Weavers have generations of participants and think of the kids and parents involved in the stock show as their extended family.

Half of the money raised on Friday’s tournament will go to the Weavers.

“It just shows you how great this family is and how wonderful of a kid Holden is and that people come out here and support this,” Maass said. “It’s really awesome.”

More than 200 people teed off to raise thousands of dollars for his medical expenses.

“He’s on a road to recovery,” Weaver said. “It’s going to be a long road to get there and he’s progressing every day.”

Before they started, golfers prayed for the 16-year-old and his family and hoped that Holden felt the warmth and love that surrounds him –even from over a thousand miles away.

“I know that he’s trying and that he’s fighting hard and same thing that I’ve always told him ‘Just keep trying hard and you can do it no matter what,” Maass said.