northbaybusinessjournal.com
How these Napa, Marin, Sonoma brewpubs are staying alive following COVID disruptions
Changes in the brewing business • Stone Brewing Company’s Napa location closed its downtown restaurant and brew pub October 2021 after a legal dispute with its landlord over pandemic rent payments. Last June, Escondido-based Stone Brewing was purchased by Sapporo USA for $165 million. • Marin Brewing Company closed its Larkspur pub in January 2022. The operators cited rising rent and lost income. • Steele & Hops in Santa Rosa, with a restaurant and brewery, closed July 3, 2022. Owners blamed declining sales. • No Quarter Brewing Company in Windsor closed on July 31, 2022. Owners said, “COVID-19 won this battle.” • Grav South Brewing Company in Cotati closed Nov. 13, 2022, citing lack of recovery after pandemic. • Bear Republic Brewing Company closed its Rohnert Park pub on Dec. 11, with operators stating it will reopen in spring 2023. • Third Street Aleworks announced it is closing its pub in Santa Rosa in when its lease expires in April 2023, after closing its kitchen to focus on wholesale beer production and its pop-up Bayou on the Bay. • Iron Springs Pub and Brewery in Fairfax was acquired by Henhouse Brewing Company in November 2021. Henhouse, based in Santa Rosa, plans to open its Fairfax brewpub in 2023. • Crooked Goat Brewing Company at The Barlow in Sebastopol opened a second pub May 2022 in Petaluma on Howard Street. With Acme Burger next door, it can offer both food and pints. • Moyans Brewing Company in Novato initially had to reduce staff and limit operations, but returned to being open every day by adding the entire brew team from Marin Brewing Company. • 3 Disciples Brewing on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa will move its tap room and beer garden to the former 2 Tread Brewing space in the Santa Rosa Plaza in spring 2023. It will have a full kitchen and mobile stage for live music. Source: The Press Democrat, Marin Independent Journal.
North Bay residents seek emergency shelter, prep for another round of rain
SANTA ROSA -- North Bay residents are bracing for another round of storms this week that will likely bring destructive winds and flooding to the area.About 30 people are staying at the Sonoma County fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.Wajeeda Curtiss of Guerneville said she was looking for somewhere warm and safe."Just (trying) to save my savings really, to not waste it on motels, if I don't have to," she said. "Because I stayed in a motel a couple nights and I was like 'No, I'm saving!'"Curtiss is thankful for the free food, a cot and a roof over her head. Her...
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
mendofever.com
Lake Mendocino Rising: Winter Storms Ease Drought Concerns But Renew Fears of Flood
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
North Bay fire chief's prediction for flooding along Russian River: 'Disaster proportions'
New aerial video from Saturday shows a waterlogged Russian River Valley, shot from "Sonoma One," the County Fire District's new chopper.
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa comic store opening second location in downtown Petaluma
Downtown Santa Rosa’s second-hand comic book and toy shop, The Batcave is expanding next year, opening a second location in Petaluma. Ivy’s Hideout will open in the former location of Brian’s Comics at 1 Fourth St., in Petaluma. A post on the Facebook page for the new comic book store indicates its doors will open in March.
6 schools in Sonoma County closed Monday due to storm: officials
UPDATE: The latest information about the school closures is listed below, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education. SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Six Sonoma County schools will be closed Monday due to the incoming storm, the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) announced in a news release. Officials said six “very small” school […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Planning Commission takes first look at new draft housing element
The city of Napa's Planning Commission on Thursday took its first crack at reviewing the city's new draft housing element, which became available for public review late last month. The draft plan identifies Napa's housing needs and challenges over the next eight years, along with strategies to meet those needs....
Storm struggles: rural Marin residents beset by power outages
MARSHALL -- A lot of people across the Bay Area have had their power disrupted because of the storms -- left to wonder when it would come back on. In some remote reaches of Marin County, intermittent and lengthy power outages are adding up to days in the dark.The tiny town of Marshall sits on the edge of Tomales Bay and, even after it stopped raining, water was gushing everywhere. Unlike the big city, when fallen trees or high winds cut off the electricity here, there isn't an alternative power circuit to switch to. "Today is very exciting for us...
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
sonomacountygazette.com
Time to prune roses in Sonoma County
Welcome to our gardening adventure, let’s grow it together!. “A rose does not answer its enemies with words, but with beauty.” – Matshona Dhliwayo. This is the month to start pruning and shaping your roses. You want to create air flow and shape to your rose bushes, which help their health and beauty. With up to 230 species of roses to choose from, they are a fun plant to care for and the rewards are so great in beauty, health and scent.
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
KTVU FOX 2
Car partially submerged in Petaluma parking lot
In Petaluma, a car was partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot. James Torrez reports.
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
Russian River Valley braces to evacuate as nearly 40 feet of water is projected to flood the area
Communities along the Russian River Valley are gearing up to evacuate as another stormy weekend lies ahead.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
