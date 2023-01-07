Up to $1,050 in relief payments will arrive in California on January 14, 2023. These payments are on account of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program. The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the residents of California can expect to be given relief payments worth $200 to $1,050 on or before January 14, 2023. The amount of relief payments to be distributed will base on the income that was filed by the taxpayer. To date, California has distributed more than 7 million direct deposits and more than 8.3 million debit cards. This amounts to a total of more than $8.3 billion which helped more than 29 million California residents and their dependents. This program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund and was approved by California’s legislators with a budget of $9.5 billion.

