Santa Monica Mirror
California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in the State
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
oc-breeze.com
LAO report: The California State Bar: Assessment of proposed disciplinary case processing standards
The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. The California State Bar: Assessment of Proposed Disciplinary Case Processing Standards. The State Bar functions as the administrative arm of the California Supreme Court for the purpose of admitting individuals to practice law in California and regulating the professional conduct of attorneys by adopting and enforcing rules of professional conduct. Complaints that such rules have been violated are processed through the State Bar’s own disciplinary system.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,050 Relief Payments To Arrive In California On January 14
Up to $1,050 in relief payments will arrive in California on January 14, 2023. These payments are on account of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program. The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the residents of California can expect to be given relief payments worth $200 to $1,050 on or before January 14, 2023. The amount of relief payments to be distributed will base on the income that was filed by the taxpayer. To date, California has distributed more than 7 million direct deposits and more than 8.3 million debit cards. This amounts to a total of more than $8.3 billion which helped more than 29 million California residents and their dependents. This program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund and was approved by California’s legislators with a budget of $9.5 billion.
California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms
Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration on Jan. 8 before a fifth atmospheric river is forecasted to arrive across the state. The post California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms
President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
KCET
Nine of California's Most Interesting New Laws for 2023
In 2022, the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills — and nearly 1,000 became law with Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators and the governor previously enacted. Others are rather narrow or specific to a certain industry. Still others will be phased in over time.
Opinion: Democrats Face Dilemma as California’s Budget Surplus Withers
While California has a surplus of critical issues demanding political attention — housing, homelessness and water to mention the most obvious — it faces a deficit of financial resources to deal with them. Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon reveal a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that...
KTLA.com
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
(NEXSTAR) – It’s early in California’s rainy season, but a series of atmospheric rivers has already made an impact – for better or worse. In just two weeks, the state’s drought situation saw notable improvement. The worst classification, “exceptional drought,” was completely wiped off the map.
foxla.com
This is how much you need to be considered 'middle class' in California
LOS ANGELES - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in California. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center shows the middle class...
Newsom asks Biden for emergency declaration after extreme storms batter California
Flooding has killed 12 Californians this year, and more storms are on the way.
thesungazette.com
California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban
CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
Here’s How Much Rain It Could Take for California to Get out of a Drought
California has received heavy rainfall in the last several weeks; however, it may not be enough to pull the state out of its ongoing drought. According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 97.93% of the state is undergoing some degree of drought, with the remaining 2.07 percent categorized as “abnormally dry.”
California is working hard to pass gun laws — and even harder to defend them
State lawmakers introduce new gun legislation in a tense legal climate.
Valley Roadrunner
Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar
In the past we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
Inhabitat.com
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California
Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Schools closing, Residents in Wilton ordered to evacuate
Ahead of strong winds from another storm sweeping through Northern California, some schools are making the decision to be closed Monday. These are the following schools and school districts that will be closed on Monday:. Sacramento City Unified School District. Stockton Unified School District. San Joaquin Delta College. Galt Joint...
Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents
Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
proclaimerscv.com
This Week, California 70,000-Vehicle Restriction Goes into Effect
This week, the latest restriction in a series of rules that were established 15 years ago comes into force, banning almost 70,000 heavy vehicles from driving on Californian roadways. Any diesel vehicles weighing more than 14,000 pounds and developed before 2010 are prohibited from operating on Californian roads beginning on...
