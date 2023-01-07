ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos aim to avoid ugly history Sunday, then focus shifts to coaching search

By Troy Renck
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAm1c_0k6Jb8Ph00

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The question was simple. The answer is not.

I asked Russell Wilson if he planned to evaluate his offseason routine after the worst performance of his career.

"I do that at after every season. You have to," Wilson said. "That's how you get better."

On Sunday, the Broncos wander into Empower Field for the final time, aiming to avoid an ugly history with one eye peeking towards the future. Denver is attempting to avoid the first 13-loss season in franchise history. The Broncos also want to avoid the AFC West bagel for the first time since the strike-shortened 1982 season. Denver is 5-18 in its last 23 division games, and 4-16 overall its last 20 games.

It speaks to the challenge facing the next head coach. CEO Greg Penner will spearhead the search, along with Carrie Walton-Penner, Condoleezza Rice and GM George Paton.

It is expected the Broncos will interview at least six candidates. They have interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, as do the Panthers and Colts. Harbaugh released a statement Thursday saying he expects to lead the Wolverines in 2023, while acknowledging that he does not know "what the future holds." Is he using the NFL as leverage to get more money and respect from Michigan? Or would say the prospect of NCAA violations and, hypothetically, a 10-year, $200 million contract from Denver push him back into the pros, following Pete Carroll's script at USC?

If not Harbaugh, Sean Payton should be considered a target until he's not. His situation is more complicated because hiring him would require draft pick compensation to the Saints. Dallas Cowboys defensive boss Dan Quinn should be on the short list after finishing second to Nathaniel Hackett a year ago.

Wilson will not be part of the search, but he mentioned characteristics he'd like to see in the next coach.

"I think what we desire, what we want as players, is we all want to win. We want a winner. We want a person that's going to encourage us and challenge us at the same time — push us to the furthest edge every day. And also teach us how to be better men every day, too. And all that counts," Wilson said.

"First of all, I know Greg and George, they're going to do a great job. And the executive team upstairs, they're going to do a great job of finding a great head coach. There's some great options, obviously. There's a lot of amazing coaches and brilliant people that have been really, really successful coaching the game and have gone to Super Bowls, won them, been to them, and been at the highest level in whatever facet that may be. And there's also some brilliant minds, too, that are younger."

Some of those names include Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown, 49ers defensive boss DeMeco Ryans, Eagles assistant Jonathan Gannon, and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Before settling on Hackett at the end of January, Paton interviewed 10 coaches over 20 days, including nine in person.

Penner wants a coach who can establish a winning culture, discipline and an offensive identity. It won't be easy. The Broncos can preach all they want about closes losses, but they are not very good. So what is there to watch for against the Chargers?

My Denver7 list:

Playing for joy
This season stinks, and nothing will provide a soothing balm Sunday save for a win. If Baltimore loses at Cincinnati, the Chargers playoff seed is locked in, making it likely they will take their foot off the gas. Then it becomes a preseason game with the Broncos playing starters. It would be embarrassing if they don't win. And I'd like to see it for the players and interim coach Jerry Rosburg.

Make it a grand
Jerry Jeudy sits 182 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season. It would be a nice milestone. But more importantly, it would establish Jeudy as the team's No. 1 receiver who should have his fifth-year option picked up.

Outside looking in
The Broncos defense has become ballhawks over the last few weeks. It goes hand-in-hand with pressure. Given the uncertainty surrounding Randy Gregory's availability, the Broncos need young players to continue to improve. So another week of reps for Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper is a good thing to get a clearer picture moving forward.

On the Line
Dalton Risner, voted the Darrent Williams Good Guy winner for his professionalism with the local media, might have played his last game for the Broncos. He would like to remain in Denver, but wants to be "valued and respected." Risner could command $10 million a season as a free agent with a straight face given the current salaries of starting veteran guards. The Broncos could be searching for a new left guard, center and right tackle. Of the three, finding a solution at right tackle is imperative. The Broncos are approaching 20 starters at right tackle since Orlando Franklin manned the position in 2013. It's why Georgia's Broderick Jones is often mocked to the Broncos.

Standing Pat, Just-in Case
Pat Surtain II wants to finish strong. He's a Pro Bowler, and has played some of his best games vs. Justin Herbert. Also, Justin Simmons would love to add another pick. His six are the most since Champ Bailey hauled in 10 in 2006. Surtain will be in the Pro Bowl games, and Simmons should join him as a first alternate if a player is unavailable because of the playoffs.

Special circumstance
It matters little when looking at the record, but it would be nice for the special teams to put together solid back-to-back games seemingly for the first time since 2015. It would also be a nice cap tip to Rosburg's message and coaching.

Broncos connection to Damar Hamlin
None of us will forget the frightening scene on Monday night in Cincinnati when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington has been praised as a hero for administering life-saving CPR on Hamlin.

"To put in context, for an assistant to find himself at that position and needed to take the action that he did, and step up, and take charge like he did was nothing short of amazing. And the courage that it took," Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Hamlin served as a season intern (2001) and offseason intern (1999-2000) for the Broncos, and remains friends with his mentors in the organization.

RENCK'S PREDICTION: Broncos 22, Chargers 17

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision

When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Confused After Season-Ending Win Over Chargers

The last thing most Denver Broncos fans expected from the final game of the outfit's ultra-frustrating 2022-2023 season was a victory, let alone one in which the offense scored more than thirty points against a good team. But that's what happened on January 8, when divisive QB Russell Wilson and...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach

The Denver Broncos’ head coaching search appears to be heating up. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos have asked for and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. Schefter adds though that the NFL has ruled that no in-person interviews can be... The post Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson

Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Insiders 'Believe' NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired After 1 Year With Team

The Houston Texans could be undergoing another coaching search in the near future if the latest reports are true. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with ownership in the hopes of landing another season. However, people "familiar with the dynamics" of the team "believe" Smith could be gone after one season - just like David Culley.
HOUSTON, TX
9News

Broncos bring in new $400,000 playing surface for final home game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Eventually, Greg Penner hopes to fix the team. Until he figures that out, he’s focusing on structural aspects of the team’s stadium that he knows with certainty money can fix. Concerned with the potential player safety and aesthetics of the Empower Field at Mile High playing surface the past two home games, Penner, the Broncos’ CEO and one of the team’s primary owners, ordered a complete replacement of the grass field.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut At Halftime

It should be 17-0. Washington kicker Joey Slye shanked a short field goal and then missed an extra point. NFL fans are calling for him to be released at halftime of the game on Sunday. "Is Joey Slye deliberately trying to get cut??" one fan tweeted. "ok, cut slye. i'm...
WASHINGTON, DC
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy