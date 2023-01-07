ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 10

mark
3d ago

She's straight up TRASH. And hurt this innocent man trying to make a living. Lock her up and throw away the key

Reply
11
Lonna Johnson
2d ago

I have to applaud his concern for his passenger that left him...and even his concern about the girl who shot him...you are a true angel...blessing and speedy recovery....

Reply
4
truthBtold2022
3d ago

I don’t do it anymore. Not safe anymore. Not worth the money or my life!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-on-east-side-in-critical-condition/. Person shot on east side in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis mother, 3 young children found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: IMPD said Monday, Jan. 9 Susie Gomez-Hernandez and her three children have been found safe. IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a woman missing from Indianapolis' far east side. Susie Gomez-Hernandez, 25, was last seen in the 9300 block of East 39th Street on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD says missing mother and children found

UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks …. HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Council considers $23M in city support...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy