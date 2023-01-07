Read full article on original website
mark
3d ago
She's straight up TRASH. And hurt this innocent man trying to make a living. Lock her up and throw away the key
Reply
11
Lonna Johnson
2d ago
I have to applaud his concern for his passenger that left him...and even his concern about the girl who shot him...you are a true angel...blessing and speedy recovery....
Reply
4
truthBtold2022
3d ago
I don’t do it anymore. Not safe anymore. Not worth the money or my life!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Related
Woman charged in shooting that wounded Indianapolis Uber driver
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing multiple charges in the shooting of an Uber driver. Rakeasia Rodgers is facing battery by means of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness charges. Rodgers is accused of shooting Marco Batista on Jan. 4. "I am happy because I am...
Police: Man tried to swallow joint, throw marijuana out of vehicle during Monroe Co. pursuit
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested in Monroe County after police said he tried throwing marijuana out of an open car door and swallowing a joint during an overnight pursuit. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was getting ready to serve an arrest warrant around 1:10 a.m. Monday when they said a car matching […]
Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
Two possible carjackings and gas station shooting connected by stolen car
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are piecing together what led to Sunday night’s deadly shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis. A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shooting about 10:40 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on Thompson Road at Harding Street.
Police: Man stabbed for touching person’s hair without permission
Police say a man was stabbed for touching someone's hair without permission.
Man with AR-15 arrested in I-69 road rage case
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle during an alleged road rage incident on I-69. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to southbound I-69 after receiving reports that someone in a white GMC Acadia was pointing an AR-15 rifle. […]
Fox 59
Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-on-east-side-in-critical-condition/. Person shot on east side in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition...
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
1 killed in double shooting on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday night on Indy’s south side. Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of W. Thompson Road and S. Harding Street. Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot wounds. One of […]
Indianapolis mother, 3 young children found safe
INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: IMPD said Monday, Jan. 9 Susie Gomez-Hernandez and her three children have been found safe. IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a woman missing from Indianapolis' far east side. Susie Gomez-Hernandez, 25, was last seen in the 9300 block of East 39th Street on...
3 people injured in near south side shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the near south side that has left one person in critical condition.
cbs4indy.com
Uber driver found shot at 38th and Keystone; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Police made an arrest after Uber driver was shot Wednesday night on the near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police said 20-year-old Rakeasia Rodgers was taken into custody in connection with the case. Around 8:48 p.m., IMPD responded to a report of a shooting victim found inside a...
3 police chases in 3 days: IMPD says reviews of pursuits are key to ensuring community safety
INDIANAPOLIS — In the past three days, there have been three police pursuits around Indianapolis. Two ended in a suspect's arrest and another with the driver dying after crashing their car into a pole. It marks an unusually busy streak of pursuits for IMPD. Sgt. Genae Cook with IMPD...
IMPD says missing mother and children found
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
Fox 59
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks …. HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Council considers $23M in city support...
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 10