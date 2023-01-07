Read full article on original website
Whitney Mason
3d ago
i called copes for a friend over the weekend he called and told me he was suicidal, i called copes only for them to reach out to him and tell him to call a different number the following day, he was literally going to jump of a highway overpass. COPES needs some serious improvements.
