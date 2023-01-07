Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Free arthritis program beginning next week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One week from today, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The program helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve their flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis. From January 16th...
KEYC
Cathy Brennan discusses positive self talk
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
KEYC
MnDOT, farmers join forces to combat ‘snow fences’
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
KEYC
North Mankato continues snow clean up
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Entering the month of January with over double the average December snowfall, easy-access space for snow removal is becoming harder to find. But-- early preparation for future snow events keeps the quick removal of accumulating snow possible.... includes removing large snowpiles on street corners. Director...
KEYC
North Mankato makes space for future snowfall
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.
KEYC
North Mankato house fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a house fire yesterday. Fire crews arrived to a single family home at 809 South Avenue where they saw heavy smoke coming from the front and side door to the residence. The heaviest damage was to the main level with moderate fire damage to the second floor.
KEYC
Authorities respond to North Mankato house fire
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Work release should be expanded
To whom this brief message may concern, my name is Terra Noble. I am convicted under the name Terri Campbell. I am currently incarcerated at Shakopee Prison for first-degree assault. I am a very firm believer in second chances given the circumstances and also being successful in any endeavor of...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-09-2023 - clipped version
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
KEYC
New Ulm Fire Dept. respond to house fire
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire in New Ulm last night kept fire fighters busy for about 90 minutes. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. The lone occupant...
KEYC
MDA: Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Watonwan county
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Watonwan County according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials. This is the first discovery of the invasive bug in the county. MDA says staff with the University of Minnesota Extension discovered larvae of the Emerald Ash Borer in...
KEYC
The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43. He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
Woman dead after shooting outside Amazon warehouse in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A fatal shooting outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Lakeville left one woman dead, officials say. In information released to the media, police said officers were called to the warehouse at 9800 217th Street West just before 7 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a gunshot victim.
KEYC
Mankato in snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is not out of the woods yet, as far as nasty weather goes. Beginning at 8 p.m., this evening, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m tomorrow. During a snow emergency, there should be no parking on streets for snow removal. The...
Police: Woman shot in parking lot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center
A woman is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital after she was shot in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. Lakeville Police Department says it was called to the facility at 9800 217th St. W. at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, where the woman had been shot in her vehicle.
knuj.net
ONE HURT IN NEW ULM HOUSE FIRE
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Ulm Sunday evening. The New Ulm Fire Department was called out around 5:30 pm to 1111 South Franklin. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen although a cause has not been determined. A woman was inside the home but a neighbor was able to assist her out of the home. She was transported to the hospital. The fire was under control in about a half hour. Fire Chief Paul Macho said there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. No one else was hurt. More details will be released when they become available.
KEYC
Monarch Healthcare Management will give a significant bonus to over 4,500 healthcare workers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monarch Healthcare Management, a nursing facility and assisted living company, announced that over 4,500 employees could receive up to $10,000 dollars per year, for the next 10 years. “Everyone’s offering sign on bonuses, but my employees kept asking me what are you doing for me? You’re...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
KEYC
Social Justice Theater to restart COVID-cancelled production
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down public venues and entertainment, some are still working to rebuild. Centenary Social Justice Theatre a program run by Centenary United Methodist Church in Mankato, who uses theater to spark conversations about social issues while raising donations for local programs like the Backpack Food Program and for the Connection Shelter.
KEYC
A boutique that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you ever walk into a boutique and feel overwhelmed or just don’t know where to start? We all have different shapes, different age groups; so it can tricky finding just the right thing. We thought it would be fun to go to Vivian Rose...
Comments / 1