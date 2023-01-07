When former Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans was running for Congress last year, she sidestepped questions about her stance on abortion by saying it’s up to states to decide, not the federal government. That answer isn’t really an option for Republican Kevin Adams, who’s running in a special election this week to replace Kiggans, a Republican, […] The post From start to finish, 2023 will be a big year for abortion policy in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO