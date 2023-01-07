Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
wvtf.org
General Assembly may expand remedial reading program to middle schools
Students who spent their early school years learning to read online because of COVID-19 are still, in many cases, below grade level. Last year lawmakers approved a bill to put more reading specialists in kindergarten, first, second and third grade classrooms and to provide teachers with more training and educational materials.
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
wakg.com
Governor Youngkin Fires Parole Board
On Day One, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 which fired the previous Parole Board and requested a programmatic review of the Board’s duties, procedures, and administration. Governor Youngkin released the following statement on Parole Board Chairman Dotson’s programmatic review of the Parole Board’s duties, procedures, and administration:
WDBJ7.com
NAACP shares legislative agenda for Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The NAACP is sharing its legislative agenda for the Virginia general assembly 2023 session. In a virtual press conference today leaders said they are prioritizing education, healthcare, housing, voting rights, and more. The organization said it opposes a new bill, created by Republicans, called the school...
Virginia Department of Education unveils new K-12 history standards draft
The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state's Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.
wvtf.org
Wilder to Youngkin: The people will tell you whether you should go further
Governor Glenn Youngkin might wake up every morning and see a president staring at him in the mirror. But for now, he has to lead Virginia through the upcoming General Assembly session. Three Virginia governors have gone on to be president, but only one was governor while also running for...
WDBJ7.com
Parole Board chairman releases report, recommendations
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chairman of the Virginia Parole Board has released a report that recommends increasing the number of board members and opening parole board hearings to the public. Governor Glenn Youngkin replaced the board and ordered the study in the wake of major controversy. Criticism included questionable...
From start to finish, 2023 will be a big year for abortion policy in Virginia
When former Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans was running for Congress last year, she sidestepped questions about her stance on abortion by saying it’s up to states to decide, not the federal government. That answer isn’t really an option for Republican Kevin Adams, who’s running in a special election this week to replace Kiggans, a Republican, […] The post From start to finish, 2023 will be a big year for abortion policy in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Guns Laws Unlikely This Session Despite High Profile Shootings
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police criminal justice databases restored
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police reports all but two data systems and webpages have been restored on Friday. The restoration comes after their data systems were adversely impacted by an outage that occurred earlier in the week. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC)...
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded...
WLOS.com
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
Most Virginia State Police systems knocked offline now restored, 2 databases still down
The Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry, also known as SOR, is back online. Other databases maintained by Virginia State Police, including Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC) V-Check system are also now back in service and fully-operating.
fredericksburg.today
Annual photography contest from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
Annual photography contest from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. If you’re a photographer, here’s your chance to enter the 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase, which invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos online by February 6, 2023. Select winners will appear in the upcoming July/August 2023 issue. dwr.virginia.gov/virginia-wildlife/photo-showcase-entry/. #vawildlife #explorethewild.
texasbreaking.com
$1 Billion in Tax Relief for Business Proposed by Governor Youngkin: Majority does not agree – Here’s Why
Governor Youngkin has many proposals and projects upcoming. One of his proposals is $ 1 billion in tax relief and more than $2.6 billion to be used as an investment into other enterprises. The Governor is hopeful that his plan to reduce the business taxes, encourage workers and create a...
WDBJ7.com
Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Virginia fuel leak
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Colonial Pipeline says part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the affected line returned to normal operations Sunday after crews completed repairs at the Witt booster station near Danville.
Early voting starts today for the February special election between Benjamin and McClellan
Early voting starts today for the 4th congressional district special election to fill the late Representative Donald McEachin's seat.
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
Trial begins for Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Virginia
NORFOLK, Virginia — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions...
