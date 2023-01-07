ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Washington Examiner

Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
wvtf.org

General Assembly may expand remedial reading program to middle schools

Students who spent their early school years learning to read online because of COVID-19 are still, in many cases, below grade level. Last year lawmakers approved a bill to put more reading specialists in kindergarten, first, second and third grade classrooms and to provide teachers with more training and educational materials.
wakg.com

Governor Youngkin Fires Parole Board

On Day One, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 which fired the previous Parole Board and requested a programmatic review of the Board’s duties, procedures, and administration. Governor Youngkin released the following statement on Parole Board Chairman Dotson’s programmatic review of the Parole Board’s duties, procedures, and administration:
WDBJ7.com

NAACP shares legislative agenda for Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The NAACP is sharing its legislative agenda for the Virginia general assembly 2023 session. In a virtual press conference today leaders said they are prioritizing education, healthcare, housing, voting rights, and more. The organization said it opposes a new bill, created by Republicans, called the school...
WDBJ7.com

Parole Board chairman releases report, recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chairman of the Virginia Parole Board has released a report that recommends increasing the number of board members and opening parole board hearings to the public. Governor Glenn Youngkin replaced the board and ordered the study in the wake of major controversy. Criticism included questionable...
Virginia Mercury

From start to finish, 2023 will be a big year for abortion policy in Virginia

When former Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans was running for Congress last year, she sidestepped questions about her stance on abortion by saying it’s up to states to decide, not the federal government. That answer isn’t really an option for Republican Kevin Adams, who’s running in a special election this week to replace Kiggans, a Republican, […] The post From start to finish, 2023 will be a big year for abortion policy in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police criminal justice databases restored

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police reports all but two data systems and webpages have been restored on Friday. The restoration comes after their data systems were adversely impacted by an outage that occurred earlier in the week. The Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction (FTC)...
fredericksburg.today

Annual photography contest from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

Annual photography contest from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. If you’re a photographer, here’s your chance to enter the 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase, which invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos online by February 6, 2023. Select winners will appear in the upcoming July/August 2023 issue. dwr.virginia.gov/virginia-wildlife/photo-showcase-entry/. #vawildlife #explorethewild.
WDBJ7.com

Colonial Pipeline section restarts after Virginia fuel leak

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Colonial Pipeline says part of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia. Colonial spokesperson David Conti says the affected line returned to normal operations Sunday after crews completed repairs at the Witt booster station near Danville.
wvtf.org

The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?

Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
Virginia State

