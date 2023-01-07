ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

US 84 safety improvement project to begin in Lamb and Hockley Co.

LAMB and HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin a $2.19 million project to make safety improvements along US Highway 84 in Lamb and Hockley County on Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the TxDOT Lubbock District, the project will add...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

2023 Top 20 Under 40 award recipients announced in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals of Lubbock (YP) recently announced the 2023 Top 20 Under 40 award recipients. According to the a press release, the recipients will be honored a Gala on Thursday, January 19th at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the Texas Tech University campus.
LUBBOCK, TX
DVM 360

Texas Tech welcomes new faculty member

The newest addition to Texas Tech will help students hone their surgical skills. Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced that Robin Carlson, BSN, DVM, will join its faculty. With 25 years of experience in veterinary medicine, Carlson is prepared to teach students how to work on all types of large and small animals.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders

On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

The windiest city? Close

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind once again plays a major “roll” in South Plains weather this week. As the wind increases, so will temperatures. Until the cold front. Then when speeds, and temperatures, will take a dip. It’s been a cold start to the work and school week....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/8/23)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. It’s now 2023 and big switch for electricity customers in Lubbock is coming up later this year. Lubbock Power & Light is hanging its hat up as an energy provider. The Hub City will be the first city in Texas to voluntarily deregulate and join the utility common market. Residents will have their choice among various electricity providers. What does this mean for you and your wallet?
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
hoosierhuddle.com

Hoosiers Beef Up Defensive Line with Texas Tech Transfer Phillip Blidi

Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers added some beef to their as they landed another player from the transfer portal in defensive lineman Phillip Blidi. The former Texas Tech Red Raider appeared in 20 games over two seasons in Lubbock and became a regular in the rotation this past season. He played for current IU defensive line coach Paul Randolph who was the Red Raiders defensive line coach in 2020 and 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
everythinglubbock.com

South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes in Jan. & Feb.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes during the months of January and February. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. Zumba. Monday, January...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sanitary sewer project to close portion of Frankford Ave. in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Installation of a new sanitary sewer line will close a portion of Frankford Avenue in far Southwest Lubbock starting Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1585). During construction, 130th Street will remain open.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy