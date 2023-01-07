Read full article on original website
US 84 safety improvement project to begin in Lamb and Hockley Co.
LAMB and HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin a $2.19 million project to make safety improvements along US Highway 84 in Lamb and Hockley County on Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the TxDOT Lubbock District, the project will add...
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
2023 Top 20 Under 40 award recipients announced in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals of Lubbock (YP) recently announced the 2023 Top 20 Under 40 award recipients. According to the a press release, the recipients will be honored a Gala on Thursday, January 19th at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the Texas Tech University campus.
Texas Tech welcomes new faculty member
The newest addition to Texas Tech will help students hone their surgical skills. Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced that Robin Carlson, BSN, DVM, will join its faculty. With 25 years of experience in veterinary medicine, Carlson is prepared to teach students how to work on all types of large and small animals.
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
The windiest city? Close
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind once again plays a major “roll” in South Plains weather this week. As the wind increases, so will temperatures. Until the cold front. Then when speeds, and temperatures, will take a dip. It’s been a cold start to the work and school week....
Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera
Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
Texas politicians, activists to meet in Lubbock over racism, harassment claims at Slaton ISD
Press conference in Lubbock set to feature Judge Morris Overstreet, Representative Ron Reynolds, Dr. Candice Matthews, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Dr. Todd Yeary.
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/8/23)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. It’s now 2023 and big switch for electricity customers in Lubbock is coming up later this year. Lubbock Power & Light is hanging its hat up as an energy provider. The Hub City will be the first city in Texas to voluntarily deregulate and join the utility common market. Residents will have their choice among various electricity providers. What does this mean for you and your wallet?
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
Hoosiers Beef Up Defensive Line with Texas Tech Transfer Phillip Blidi
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers added some beef to their as they landed another player from the transfer portal in defensive lineman Phillip Blidi. The former Texas Tech Red Raider appeared in 20 games over two seasons in Lubbock and became a regular in the rotation this past season. He played for current IU defensive line coach Paul Randolph who was the Red Raiders defensive line coach in 2020 and 2021.
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity hosting DIY Saturday at the Habitat ReStore
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will be hosting the monthly First Saturday DIY event tomorrow, January 7th, from 1-3 pm at their ReStore, 3630 50th Street Lubbock, TX 79413. The event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform old goods into new treasures. This month’s theme is getting organized for the new year.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes in Jan. & Feb.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes during the months of January and February. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. Zumba. Monday, January...
Sanitary sewer project to close portion of Frankford Ave. in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Installation of a new sanitary sewer line will close a portion of Frankford Avenue in far Southwest Lubbock starting Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1585). During construction, 130th Street will remain open.
Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
