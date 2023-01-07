Read full article on original website
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
KXL
Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver
Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
kptv.com
Woman dies at hospital two days after being hit by driver in Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was hospitalized after being hit by a driver last week has died, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 a.m., on Jan. 5, at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne. Police said 40-year-old Lourdes Turcios Garcia was pushing a stroller with a young child in it when they were hit.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
Portland police to increase patrols around Franklin High after shooting outside school
PORTLAND, Ore. — After shots were fired outside Franklin High School on Saturday, the fourth shooting near a Portland high school this school year, leaders for Portland Public Schools and the Portland Police Bureau said they're discussing solutions to address the recent surge in gun violence near schools. In...
thereflector.com
State prosecutors split on Sahota shooting investigation
A panel of state prosecutors were unable to determine whether a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office acted reasonably when he fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer last January. A Dec. 27 opinion submitted by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office stated prosecutors from Pend Oreille, Lewis, Island,...
kptv.com
Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
Stretch of NW Germantown Road closed through Wednesday for cleanup
PORTLAND, Ore. — A roughly two mile stretch of Northwest Germantown Road is temporarily closed as crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation clean up the road from recent storms. Germantown Road is closed from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Bridge Avenue through Wednesday, Jan. 11. PBOT initially said...
Excavator stolen from SE Portland construction site recovered in Sisters
An excavator that was stolen from a job site in Southeast Portland almost five months ago has been returned to the company that owns it, and it’s partly thanks to KOIN 6 News’ coverage.
KATU.com
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
Boy, 15, booked after shooting outside Franklin High
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night after a shooting outside of Franklin High School, authorities said.
Basketball game ended at Franklin High School after gunfire in parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shots were fired outside of Franklin High School in Southeast Portland on Saturday night as a basketball game happened inside the gym, according to police. Officers found evidence of gunshots in the parking lot on the east side of the school. Portland police said a juvenile may have been grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury but he refused medical aid and did not go to the hospital.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland
A woman died Friday evening after being hit by a car in the Centennial neighborhood. At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue. Police said the the pedestrian, a woman, died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
Chronicle
10-Year-Old Caught Driving Stolen Car Through Portland, Police Say
Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.
18-year-old driver dies weeks after rollover crash in SE Portland
An 18-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries nearly two weeks after he was badly injured in a crash in Portland's Centennial neighborhood, authorities announced Friday.
