ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Woman dies at hospital two days after being hit by driver in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was hospitalized after being hit by a driver last week has died, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 a.m., on Jan. 5, at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Hawthorne. Police said 40-year-old Lourdes Turcios Garcia was pushing a stroller with a young child in it when they were hit.
FOREST GROVE, OR
thereflector.com

State prosecutors split on Sahota shooting investigation

A panel of state prosecutors were unable to determine whether a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office acted reasonably when he fatally shot an off-duty Vancouver police officer last January. A Dec. 27 opinion submitted by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office stated prosecutors from Pend Oreille, Lewis, Island,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died after a crash on a State Route 14 overpass early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said a car hit the median on the SR-14 westbound ramp to I-5 southbound and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, landing in the eastbound lane. The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Stretch of NW Germantown Road closed through Wednesday for cleanup

PORTLAND, Ore. — A roughly two mile stretch of Northwest Germantown Road is temporarily closed as crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation clean up the road from recent storms. Germantown Road is closed from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Bridge Avenue through Wednesday, Jan. 11. PBOT initially said...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Basketball game ended at Franklin High School after gunfire in parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shots were fired outside of Franklin High School in Southeast Portland on Saturday night as a basketball game happened inside the gym, according to police. Officers found evidence of gunshots in the parking lot on the east side of the school. Portland police said a juvenile may have been grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury but he refused medical aid and did not go to the hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland

A woman died Friday evening after being hit by a car in the Centennial neighborhood. At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue. Police said the the pedestrian, a woman, died at the scene. The driver remained at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

10-Year-Old Caught Driving Stolen Car Through Portland, Police Say

Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy