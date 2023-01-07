Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyler Scott, elite CB out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment during All-American Bowl
Tyler Scott, a 3-star cornerback out of Mableton, Georgia (Pebblebrook), took some time at the All-American Bowl to announce his plans to play in the SEC. With a group of finalists that included Auburn, Alabama, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan, Southern Cal and Tennessee, Scott chose Auburn. Scott is listed at 6-foot-1...
A Jersey Guy: Five Reasons TCU will beat Georgia
The pundits say it is not time for Cinderella in the college football season. And indeed it seems unlikely that TCU will spoil the dreams of Dawg Nation in Monday night's CFP national championship game. But....never say never and we give you five reasons why TCU will knock off Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
How to watch Georgia vs. TCU in 2023 National Championship: Channel, live stream, kickoff time, more
The wait for the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs to decide the champions of college football is almost over. Teams have been in Los Angeles for several days, as they meet with the media and prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Bulldogs are trying to defend their 2022 title, while TCU is putting the finishing touches on the team's Cinderella story.
Gov. Kemp says he plans to find new tailgate location for UGA game following stadium restriction
LOS ANGELES — Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Saturday that he and his family arrived in Los Angeles and is looking for a place to tailgate ahead of Monday’s big game. On Thursday, SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating would not be allowed in its parking lot before the Georgia Bulldogs national championship against TCU.
Georgia Tech Football
Tech fall 75-64 at FSU with the same old issues offensively
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The same old cold shooting, turnover machine Georgia Tech men’s basketball squad showed up in a 75-64 loss at Florida State on Saturday afternoon. The Jackets led most of the first half before the Noles went on an 11-0 run to take a 39-36 lead to the break. Two more major droughts doomed the Jackets. Tech closed the game with a 10-0 run to make it look more respectable, but it was not a pretty afternoon. The Jackets led by as much as 10 points in the first five minutes of the game.
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
saportareport.com
Cincinnati’s revitalization effort, and how Atlanta could be headed the same way
On a recent trip to Cincinnati, I got to visit the Over-the-Rhine (OTR) — the city’s most popular Downtown district vibrant with shops, restaurants, people and more. It was fun enjoying relatively walkable streets and amenities. It even reminded me of parts of Atlanta. Which kind of has me worried.
More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms
Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They refused to consider doing that. […] The post More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
getnews.info
Experience Peripheral Nerve Pain Relief with Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC
Quality and compassionate care led by Dr. Sherra Conde DC, BC. Many people often overlook the health symptoms that they experience, believing that it will go away on its own. But when these conditions become more persistent and painful, it might be a result of undiagnosed progressive form of peripheral neuropathy. In these instances, it would be best to seek the help of an experienced neuropathy specialist. Fortunately, those who are living in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas, have access to Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC, (GND) one of the best when it comes to natural treatments to reverse neuropathy called The Reverse Effect(TM).
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
Jumping jackpot: Mega Millions passes the $1 billion mark for the fourth time
ATLANTA — If you went to bed Friday night with dreams of winning the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, you can probably roll over and go back to sleep. Lottery officials announced early Saturday that no one picked the right combinations of numbers for the drawing seen live Friday night.
Beloved Tucker High custodian who started 'giving closet' for students in need dies
TUCKER, Ga. — Editor's note: This video above is from a previous story. Heaven has a new angel. But then again, Carolyn Collins was already an angel on Earth to many who knew her. She was a mother, a friend to countless students, and a woman who went out...
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
