ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy: Five Reasons TCU will beat Georgia

The pundits say it is not time for Cinderella in the college football season. And indeed it seems unlikely that TCU will spoil the dreams of Dawg Nation in Monday night's CFP national championship game. But....never say never and we give you five reasons why TCU will knock off Georgia...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox5atlanta.com

How to watch Georgia vs. TCU in 2023 National Championship: Channel, live stream, kickoff time, more

The wait for the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs to decide the champions of college football is almost over. Teams have been in Los Angeles for several days, as they meet with the media and prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Bulldogs are trying to defend their 2022 title, while TCU is putting the finishing touches on the team's Cinderella story.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia Tech Football

Tech fall 75-64 at FSU with the same old issues offensively

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The same old cold shooting, turnover machine Georgia Tech men’s basketball squad showed up in a 75-64 loss at Florida State on Saturday afternoon. The Jackets led most of the first half before the Noles went on an 11-0 run to take a 39-36 lead to the break. Two more major droughts doomed the Jackets. Tech closed the game with a 10-0 run to make it look more respectable, but it was not a pretty afternoon. The Jackets led by as much as 10 points in the first five minutes of the game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Louisiana Illuminator

More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms

Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They refused to consider doing that. […] The post More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising cost and quality alarms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ATLANTA, GA
getnews.info

Experience Peripheral Nerve Pain Relief with Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC

Quality and compassionate care led by Dr. Sherra Conde DC, BC. Many people often overlook the health symptoms that they experience, believing that it will go away on its own. But when these conditions become more persistent and painful, it might be a result of undiagnosed progressive form of peripheral neuropathy. In these instances, it would be best to seek the help of an experienced neuropathy specialist. Fortunately, those who are living in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas, have access to Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC, (GND) one of the best when it comes to natural treatments to reverse neuropathy called The Reverse Effect(TM).
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy