Four double-figure scorers propel Gettysburg boys hoops past Greencastle-Antrim
The Gettysburg boys basketball team placed four players in double figures as the Warriors defeated Greencastle-Antrim, 65-61, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Friday night. Greencastle-Antrim led 45-44 after three quarters but Gettysburg scored 21 fourth quarter points. Ian McClean scored 9 of his 17 points in the fourth...
Bella Chimienti leads Central York past Cumberland Valley
YORK - Central York, which sits atop of the District 3 6A power rankings, fired on all cylinders Saturday to remain perfect in a, 43-27 win against Cumberland Valley. Shippensburg commit Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 13 points.
Harrisburg girls hoops bests CD East in Commonwealth Division action.
The Harrisburg girls basketball team picked up its fifth win of the season in a 63-36 decision Friday night in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game. Nyilah Luckett scored 12 points for CD East and Zarla Spann added 11 more. --
Sights and Sounds: CD East vs Harrisburg - video highlights
CD East faced off against Harrisburg Friday night in front of a packed crowd and hungry Cougar team. The Cougars were looking to get their first win of the season while the Panthers were looking to bounce back after a tough road loss to Chambersburg. The Panthers jumped out to...
Matt Chaplin’s 21, Alex Erby’s double-double help Steel-High bounce Halifax
Matt Chaplin continued his hot play of late, scoring 21 points Saturday to lead Steel-High past Halifax, 68-43. Alex Erby added a double-double — 13 point and 10 rebounds — for the Rollers, and Da’Quan McCraw had seven points and 10 rebounds.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans wear down Greyhounds in Dunks for Drew
CHAMBERSBURG — Simply too much J.J. Kelly. Shippensburg put up a good fight Saturday night in the CASHS Field House in the 15th annual Dunks for Drew showcase, but Chambersburg’s Kelly was just too hard to account for. Kelly terrorized Ship inside, scoring 13 close-in baskets (6 on...
Harrisburg, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Harrisburg. The Covenant Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Harrisburg Christian School on January 09, 2023, 12:45:00.
Replica bullets from a fashion accessory prompt soft lockdown at suburban high school
Suspected bullets were found a hallway, officials said, prompting the lockdown and an investigation. Soon, it was determined that the items were from a student’s apparel – specifically, “a fashion belt with bullet replicas,” school officials said.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/7/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 7. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard L. “Pete” Bolen, who passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1946, to...
New horticulture center under construction at central Pa. college
A new building is under construction on York College of Pennsylvania’s campus. The college is constructing the building on its campus to accommodate its Environmental Horticulture program. The two-story Appell Horticulture Center will include a soils laboratory, a plant/insect laboratory, a plant pathology laboratory, a student research laboratory, a...
Missing central Pa. teen was last seen on Christmas Eve, police say
State police are looking for a 15-year-old Franklin County girl who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Eve. Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing on Jan. 3, after having not been seen since Dec. 24, according to police. She was last seen in the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township.
Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin
People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice wins Gettysburg Connection’s Outstanding Contributor Award
Learn more about Kristin Rice from our one-on-one podcast interview with her. Adams County’s Chief Public Defender, Kristin Rice, who retired on December 31, is the winner of Gettysburg Connection’s Outstanding Community Service Award. Rice is honored for many years of service making a difference in the lives...
Caramel brown sugar bar wins best cookie/bar at Pa. Farm Show
A layered bar cookie with caramel won first place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Tiera Lochner of Bedford County took home the blue ribbon and $500 prize Jan. 7 in the PA Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars Contest. Her Carmelitas are made with a filling of caramel, chocolate and pecans.
New central Pa. boutique will offer women’s clothing and accessories
A new women’s retail clothing shop is expected to open this month in Harrisburg. Tamara Boutique will open at 17 S. Third St. in a building owned by Harristown Enterprises, which also owns Strawberry Square. The boutique will open later this month but an exact date hasn’t been announced.
Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
1 person injured in overnight central Pa. shooting
One person was shot overnight Monday in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired shortly after 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street, police said. One person, of unknown age and gender, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said investigators do not believe the shooting...
Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life
YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. woman who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a woman who recently died. Ernestine Miller was recently found dead in her York City home, Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday. She was in her 60s, and died of natural causes. Anyone with information is...
Farm Show week; NFL stories; taste-tests: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
In today’s newsletter, we give some love to a central Pa. tradition: The Farm Show. If you ask anyone who lives in the Harrisburg area, they’ll tell you that it always snows during Farm Show week. That’s not quite true, although it feels like it – since the show is in January in Pennsylvania. In any case, while there’s no snow in this week’s forecast, the show offers other traditions: looking for a parking spot, seeing (and smelling) all manner of farm animals, eating fried foods washed down with milkshakes, climbing on tractors. It’s a good wintertime time no matter the weather.
