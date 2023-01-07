ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

thesportspage.blog

Trojans wear down Greyhounds in Dunks for Drew

CHAMBERSBURG — Simply too much J.J. Kelly. Shippensburg put up a good fight Saturday night in the CASHS Field House in the 15th annual Dunks for Drew showcase, but Chambersburg’s Kelly was just too hard to account for. Kelly terrorized Ship inside, scoring 13 close-in baskets (6 on...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/7/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 7. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard L. “Pete” Bolen, who passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1946, to...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New horticulture center under construction at central Pa. college

A new building is under construction on York College of Pennsylvania’s campus. The college is constructing the building on its campus to accommodate its Environmental Horticulture program. The two-story Appell Horticulture Center will include a soils laboratory, a plant/insect laboratory, a plant pathology laboratory, a student research laboratory, a...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. community set to become national leader in lifesaving care that saved Damar Hamlin

People in Cumberland County stricken with sudden cardiac arrest will soon be much more likely to benefit from the fast, expert help that saved the life of Damar Hamlin. After a year of effort, Cumberland is on the verge of becoming just the second community in the U.S. to roll out new lifesaving devices and a corps of volunteers trained to respond to cardiac arrest, which nearly took Hamlin’s life in front of a Monday Night Football audience.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

1 person injured in overnight central Pa. shooting

One person was shot overnight Monday in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired shortly after 2 a.m. on the 100 block of Laurel Street, police said. One person, of unknown age and gender, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said investigators do not believe the shooting...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life

YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Farm Show week; NFL stories; taste-tests: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

In today’s newsletter, we give some love to a central Pa. tradition: The Farm Show. If you ask anyone who lives in the Harrisburg area, they’ll tell you that it always snows during Farm Show week. That’s not quite true, although it feels like it – since the show is in January in Pennsylvania. In any case, while there’s no snow in this week’s forecast, the show offers other traditions: looking for a parking spot, seeing (and smelling) all manner of farm animals, eating fried foods washed down with milkshakes, climbing on tractors. It’s a good wintertime time no matter the weather.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

