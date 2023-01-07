More people going to therapy as part of New Year’s resolutions

The phrase, “new year, new me,” is taking on new meaning in 2023.

“People are feeling more comfortable about taking care of their mental well-being and being more about it,” said Dr. Anthony Mannarino, a psychologist with Allegheny Health Network.

Pennsylvanians along with 11 other states listed getting therapy as their top new year’s resolution according to a new study. The experts believe the pandemic is playing a factor.

“There’s been a tremendous increase in anxiety and depressive disorders. We’ve had sadly an increase in the suicide rate the last few years in our county so people are feeling out of sorts in a way that they need help,” said Mannarino.

Since the need is growing and more people are looking for help it is a struggle to even get an appointment.

“For many practices, there are long wait lists of three-four months or even longer and that’s frustrating for people who want care now,” said Mannarino.

Mannarino says divided politics, the war in Ukraine and violence in the United States are just a few reasons for changing behaviors and stressors. He said more and more children are starting to come forwards about mental health issues.

“With kids its school, it’s their peer group it may also be parents have had to deal with a lot of things. Parents have become not only parents but workers and teachers when kids were at home that’s a lot of pressure for parents and sometimes there is anxiety in the parents and kids so the whole family has a lot to deal with,” said Mannarino.

People who can not get an appointment are encouraged to look at different online programs and apps which can be made available through insurance. This can work as a temporary buffer before seeing an expert.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Military increases parental leave for service members A major change at the Department of Defense could help keep more service members in the military.

©2023 Cox Media Group