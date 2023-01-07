Valley dog grooming business opens after alleged abuse from previous owner

From scandal to Safe Haven, a Valley dog groomer is taking action to regain trust after taking over her former boss's place.

Elizabeth Milo’s employer, the owner of Critter Corral Pet Grooming, was recently accused of mistreating animals. That business has been shut down.

It is located at 15612 N 32nd Street in Phoenix.

Milo has since opened up Safe Haven Dog Grooming AZ , in the same space Critter Corral Pet Grooming once was.

She says the opening of her new business isn't just about treating animals with love and respect. It’s also about earning the community's trust, one grooming session at a time.

"Look at you, oh my goodness,” she said while greeting a client and her dog when they walked in.

Milo tells ABC15 she couldn’t be happier.

"I'm so excited to show everybody this," she said with a smile.

Milo says before, when she worked in this space, clients weren't allowed to come inside or see their pets being groomed.

Now… "It is super more open. I want people to be able to know exactly what is happening to their dog when it is happening to their dog," she added.

Milo assures, here, things will be different. Additionally, the abuse she says she witnessed at Critter Corral Pet Grooming will not happen.

"It's nasty. It's gross, and I don't want to be associated with that," said Milo.

It’s abuse she says she reported to the Arizona Humane Society, which confirms they received those reports.

"Oh yeah, chew on that. That's a good boy,” Milo said to a pup while bathing him.

Milo says now is the time to earn back the community's trust through actions.

Among her first clients is Alex Perez.

"My dude's happy, and he's fluffy and he seems great. I like that it's an open space. I feel really good with the new ownership of the space," Perez told ABC15.

"This place is called Safe Haven Dog Grooming because I built it to be a safe haven for any animal or any dog who has had a negative experience with grooming in the past," added Milo.

Milo tells us she has been wanting to have her own grooming business since she was little.

"This is definitely a dream come true," she said.

A dream she hopes will help heal dogs who have had traumatic (grooming) experiences.