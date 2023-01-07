Volunteer opportunity: Clean up Sierra Vista

The Sierra Vista Youth Commission is organizing a volunteer trash clean-up Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8-11 a.m.

Organizers say participants will receive a free Sierra Vista volunteer t-shirt, and will be provided trash bags and gloves to use as they clean.

Free pizza will also be provided, and all are invited to attend this family-friendly event.

Volunteers should meet at 100 Colonia de Salude, #202 in Sierra Vista prior to the clean-up event.

According to organizers, the clean-ups will occur monthly.

----

