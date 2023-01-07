Tre Harris decides to take his talents to Ole Miss

"I wanted to play at a level where I'm playing against the best guys every weekend. I wanted to prove to not just myself but everyone, to scouts and everyone across the world that I can go in there, do what I need to do to get to where I want to be and that's the NFL."

We've all heard the saying "if you're good, coaches will find you". For former Comeaux high wide receiver, Tre Harris, he says those were some of the first words to come from his parents as he looked for a college home.

His first home, in Ruston, with Louisiana Tech where Harris spent two years with the Bulldogs. This past season was extra special where his 900 (935 total) receiving yards and 10 touchdowns landed him as a semi-finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Now, Harris is taking his talents to the SEC to join the Ole Miss Rebels, where he believes he'll be the perfect piece to their offensive puzzle.

"The way I feel, I'm going to come into the offense and make an immediate impact. They have outside guys that are both leaving. For me, I have some guys experience, I'm sort of like a veteran and I feel like I can go in there and play right away and really contribute to the offense."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel