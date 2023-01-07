Tesla owner faces costly tire bill after encountering potholes on La Jolla road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diegan who owns a Tesla is sharing his frustrations after potholes on a road in La Jolla left him with damaged tires and a pretty expensive bill.

With the recent rains, the pain of those potholes continues to be felt in the form of damaged tires. John Streb is still smarting over a morning drive home from his gym.

On Wednesday, it was raining as he drove east on La Jolla Parkway, just before it branches onto SR 52 and Interstate 5.

“I feel a big bang. Omigosh. It’s a flat tire for sure,” said Streb.

It was indeed a flat tire on the left front side. Streb says the culprit: side-by-side potholes, both likely four to six inches deep.

“I hit both potholes head-on. They had grown exponentially since the last time I was there. It was raining. Couldn’t see real well. I knew they were there, but I didn't see them that time. It was too late when I did. I really hit one super hard."

Streb had to drive a half mile before he could pull over and call for a tow. At the tire shop, he received some tough news. Because the Tesla has different tire sizes in the front and back, and because of the wear pattern of his tires, Streb couldn't just replace one. He had to replace all of them.

The total bill: just over $2,000.

"Fortunately, I didn't break the rim. I thought I had broken the rim," said Streb.

Streb is also plenty frustrated about potholes along La Jolla parkway.

‘Very frustrating. Don’t need another bill. It's painful, yes it is. They occasionally patch it, but it's a bandaid. It’s not a fix."

One more example unfolded on the day of his blown tire, hours after the tow.

“On my way back from the incident, at the same spot, there was another Tesla also with a flat tire,” said Streb.