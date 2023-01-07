ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Catholic standout prepares for future in college football

By Kevin Lewis
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVjQm_0k6JZCHk00

This week, Tampa Catholic linebacker Lewis Carter played in the Under Armour Next All-American Game in Orlando. It's a contest that features the best high school football talent in the nation.

"It was great," Carter said. "I got a chance to practice hard all week. I had to limit my mistakes and compete at a top level."

Lewis played against good competition with the Crusaders, but this was a game where every player on the field is a Division I prospect. Carter said the stage and the level of competition didn't add any extra pressure.

" I thought heavy about it before the game. But once I got on the field, it felt normal, once I got on the field."

Carter's coach, Jeris McIntyre, starred at Auburn and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2004. He knows top-level talent when he sees it.

"He’s just an all-around, great football player," McIntyre said while describing Carter. "On and off the field, works really hard. Sure tackler, flies to the football, and is very violent."

Carter received more than 50 Division I scholarship offers. He admits that sometimes he just wanted to make a commitment and end the process, but he also said the experience was a definitely positive one.

"It was really tough on me," he explained. "But I feel like it humbled me, and it kinda helped me grow, as well.'

"Staying focused, being humble. That’s what he is," McIntyre added. "He’s an outstanding football player. One of the best that I think has been around Tampa Catholic. He’s just one of those guys you want to have in your program."

When the dust settled, Lewis committed to play for the University of Oklahoma. "They all felt like great, genuine people. People that are gonna be there for me and develop me throughout those four to five years."

Carter wants to head to Norman, OK, in late May. He said he wants to get a jump-start on the next chapter of his football life. One that got a big boost by wearing a Crusaders uniform.

"This overall journey has been great to me," Lewis said. "I’ve been developed by some of the greatest coaches, coaches that played at the highest level."

"It’s great to have a kid like him because the other kids see it," McIntyre said when describing what Carter's career means to his younger players. "You kind of feed off of it. It just kinda trickles on down."

Carter is going to Oklahoma to play linebacker, but he made just as many highlight-real plays from the running back position. He joked that OU head coach Brent Venables didn't shut the door on his dream of being a dual-threat player.

"[Venables] was talking about that a little bit at my home visit, but I don’t know if he was serious or not," Carter said with a smile. "But I wouldn’t mind a couple carries."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oracle

USF football updates: Roster changes

South Florida football has been working hard to rebuild its roster in the offseason after losing notable players from the transfer portal. In the midst of new coaching hires, sophomore running back Brian Battie declared he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 6. Even though the Bulls are losing one of their star players, a handful of promising prospects have also committed to USF.
TAMPA, FL
stupiddope.com

20 Off the Beaten Path Things to Do in Tampa for First-Timers

Tampa, Florida is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone, from theme parks to cultural attractions. However, if you’re looking to stray off the beaten path and try something different on your first visit to Tampa, there are plenty of unique and off the beaten path things to do. From interactive museums to guided tours of historic buildings, Tampa has a variety of options for those seeking something a little different. Here are 20 off the beaten path things to do in Tampa for first-timers:
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Meet Tampa's "Bachelor" contestant, Katherine Izzo

"Bachelor" fans, we've got skin in the game this season. Driving the news: Katherine Izzo, a 26-year-old nurse from Tampa, is one of the newly announced contestants on the show's 27th season. She's one of 30 women competing for the heart of Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from California...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Stepping honors culture at USF historically Black fraternity

TAMPA, Fla. — College and youth teams will compete at the Stompdown step competition on Jan. 7. The competition is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Stepping is a form of percussive dance — popular in African American Greek life, fraternities and sororities, and beyond.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $940M jackpot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $940 million jackpot could be yours if you matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. According to the game’s website, the winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and 13. Associated Press reported that the jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks […]
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023

I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy