Police trying to coax man off downtown Billings roof

Billings police and firefighters are trying to coax a man likely suffering a mental-health episode off a roof of Harvest Counseling downtown Friday night.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Division Street and Sixth Avenue North, and traffic was shut down for a two-block radius around 3:40 p.m.

Grand Avenue has been shut down from Division Street to First Street West, according to police.

The man does not have a weapon and is not making any threats, according to police.

Family has been brought in to talk to the man, and police tried to give the man a blanket and food and water, but he refused. A ladder is also in place on the building so he could climb down.

Police plan to continue negotiations and leave the area to allow him to come down himself.

The man was still on the roof as of nightfall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reporting by Casey Conlon