Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
CT Man Found Shot Dead On Street
Eyewitness News
Two arrests made in Southbury Training School arson case
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police announced two arrests in connection with an arson investigation on the grounds of Southbury Training School. Troopers said they arrested 21-year-old Gregory Gulick of Southbury and 18-year-old Juliana Sullivan of New Milford. They also said they expect to make a third arrest. Firefighters responded...
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifting man
It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
News 12
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says they've arrested a man for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam and Westchester counties. They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr. Mann was...
Eyewitness News
Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
New Haven police investigating homicide at motel
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Friday night. This is the city's second of the year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 that police received a ShotSpotter notification at 7:57 pm at the New Haven Inn, a motel on Pond Lily Avenue just off Route 15.
News 12
Police: Bronx man arrested for shoplifting Yonkers Marshalls twice in one week
Police arrested a Bronx man for shoplifting a Marshalls in Yonkers. Police say a video shows Franklyn Rosario from the Bronx shoplifting from the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue Saturday. They say this is the second time this week Rosario was seen shoplifting. Police say first precinct officers were already...
NBC Connecticut
72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington
A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
Police: Man recorded LI gym tanning room with phone in ceiling tiles
Police say it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday, when the 20-year-old woman went into a tanning room at the Planet Fitness in Great Neck.
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large
Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street, where 47-year-old James Ayers was found.
darientimes.com
Suspected Walmart thieves threatened to shoot security guard in East Windsor, police say
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they're looking for two suspected thieves who threatened to shoot a security worker Thursday at Walmart. East Windsor police also on the lookout for the getaway car, a dark red Honda Civic. The theft happened early Thursday evening at the Walmart Supercenter, 44 Prospect...
News 12
16-year-old killed in Old Brookville crash identified as Seaford High School student
The 16-year-old girl who died in an Old Brookville car crash has been identified as a student at Seaford High School. Students tell News 12 that there was an announcement honoring Angelia Dominguez and her family during first period. Police say Dominguez was killed in a crash early Sunday when...
Eyewitness News
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s. The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis...
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
