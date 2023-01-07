ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers designate P Trevor Bauer for assignment

 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that they were parting ways with right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer following his record suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

The Dodgers are designating Bauer for assignment. Assuming he clears waivers, Bauer will be released and become a free agent available to sign with any team.

Following an investigation, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer for two full seasons in April over allegations made by a woman who claimed Bauer sexually assaulted her over two encounters.

On Dec. 22 a neutral arbitrator reinstated Bauer, reducing his suspension from 324 games to 194 — 144 games he was suspended for in 2022 and another 50 games this coming season. The Dodgers then had until Friday to decide whether to reinstate Bauer to their 40-man roster.

“The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused,” the club said in a statement. “From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Assault and Child Abuse policy.

“Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case – one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator – concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization.”

The Dodgers signed Bauer, who won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award, to a three-year, $102 million contract after that season. He was paid while on administrative leave.

The Dodgers are on the hook for $22.5 million of Bauer’s salary in 2023 despite DFAing him.

After being suspended, Bauer filed suit against the woman, contending the woman “fabricated allegations of sexual assault” and “made false and malicious statements” as she sought a domestic violence restraining order against him.

She countersued in August, claiming Bauer committed acts of violence during sex, including choking her until she lost consciousness. She also said that she woke up to him punching her between the legs in one instance and to him having non-consensual sex with her in another.

Bauer and the woman both have said they engaged in sexual activity twice during the pitcher’s debut season with the Dodgers. Bauer has said it was consensual and that he didn’t do anything the woman didn’t ask him to do.

A Los Angeles judge denied the woman’s request for a restraining order last summer, and the district attorney’s office later declined to press charges.

Bauer hasn’t pitched since June 28, 2021. He made just 17 starts in 2021 and pitched 107 2/3 innings to begin his stint with the Dodgers. He was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA and received his full base salary of $28 million in 2021.

Bauer, an All-Star in 2018, owns an 83-69 record with a 3.79 ERA in 222 career appearances (212 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks, then-Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers.

