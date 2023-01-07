Los Angeles Dodgers DFA Trevor Bauer, eat $22.5 million

The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated Trevor Bauer for assignment, preparing to release the former All-Star pitcher just two years after they made him one of the highest-paid MLB players .

Bauer was recently cleared to resume his MLB career, following a historic suspension for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy. Originally banned for 324 games, a neutral arbitrator ruled in December that Bauer’s suspension was over.

After earning the 2020 NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds, leading the National League in ERA, Baur signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers. In July 2021, he was placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual assault against him .

Trevor Bauer stats (2021): 2.59 ERA, 5.9 H/9, 11.5 K/9 in 107.2 innings

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN , the Dodgers have officially designated Bauer for assignment and are responsible for paying him $22.5 million this upcoming season. The All-Start hurler will soon be cleared to sign with any MLB team and there are expected to be multiple suitors.

“The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused. From the beginning, we’ve fully cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case – one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for the violation of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization.” Los Angeles Dodgers statement on DFA Trevor Bauer

Multiple reports have suggested that Bauer is unlikely to sign with a big-market club, instead being an option for teams in a smaller media market. While he has pitched at an All-Star level for multiple years, Bauer also has a history of clashing with teammates and not being wanted inside the clubhouse.

Bauer’s contract is reportedly part of the reason why the Dodgers were relatively inactive in MLB free agency. After his contract comes off the books following the 2023 season, Los Angeles will likely be cleared out from the highest luxury tax penalties and is expected to be more active next winter.

Bauer, who has been accused of sexual assault by three different women, has stated his innocence since the first allegations emerged in 2021. Turning 32 years old on Jan. 17, Bauer will likely be signed by a new club well in advance of MLB spring training.

