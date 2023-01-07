ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Burst pipes damage Urbana Middle School gym

By Scarlett O'Hara
 2 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana Middle School is facing “major” damage to their main gym after frozen pipes burst over winter break.

In an email to a parent, Principal Derrick Cooper said maintenance crews have been working hard to save the gym floor. But, it has created issues for P.E. classes. Cooper said the locker rooms were also affected, so students won’t be changing for class until they’re repaired.

WCIA-3 reached out to the district for several days for a comment but have not heard back. Read the full email from Cooper below.

Over the break, we had some frozen pipes that broke, which caused major damage to our main gym and East Deck. Our district maintenance crew has been working hard to save the gym floor. Obviously, this has created space and scheduling problems for our PE classes. The locker rooms are also impacted, so students will not be changing for PE until the space is repaired.

Urbana Middle School Principal Derrick Cooper
WCIA

