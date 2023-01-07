Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Californians cope with more rain, snow, flooding and outages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, shuttering schools, toppling trees and leaving tens of thousands without power. Evacuation orders were issued in Santa Cruz County for residents living near rapidly...
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt sworn in for second term
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was sworn in for his second term on Monday. Festivities have been happening for days leading up to Stitt’s inauguration day in Oklahoma City. He is the state’s 28th governor. Stitt celebrated his reelection by hosting his first of three...
Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates reelection in Tulsa with first of three inaugural balls
TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated his reelection by hosting his first of three inaugural balls in Tulsa on Friday evening. The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the ceremony schedule in December 2022, allowing the general public to purchase tickets to any of the three events running from Jan. 6, 7 and 9.
Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma hopeful for new FDA-approved drug
TULSA, Okla. — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a medication to fight Alzheimer’s disease. “We’re really excited about it. We were advocating for approval by the FDA,” said Jacob Guinan with the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma. Leqembi was approved through the FDA’s accelerated...
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other
TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
