Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-TCU live updates, score, analysis, injury news for 2023 National Championship Game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football will take on TCU in the 2023 National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9. Below you can find information on the score, injury news, live updates and more. Georgia is 14-0 and coming off a 42-41 win over Ohio State. TCU bested Michigan 51-45...
dawgnation.com
‘Embarrassment of riches’ around Stetson Bennett has TCU defense leaning toward simplicity
LOS ANGELES — Joe Gillespie looks at the Georgia offense, and the TCU defensive coordinator sees lots of problems for his Horned Frogs to solve in tonight’s championship game. “The variety of what we’re going to get to see, all the shifts and the motions and the variety...
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson keys Georgia defense against TCU, ‘better than Nakobe Dean’
LOS ANGELES — It does not take long to determine Jamon Dumas-Johnson is the ideal kind of no-nonsense leader for Georgia football. Johnson, or, “Pops” as he’s known to his teammates, brings the pain on the field as a pass rusher and run stuffer from his middle linebacker position.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares how Darnell Washington is pushing to play in 2023 National Championship: ‘Done a lot of rehab’
LOS ANGELES — As far as an actual health update on Darnell Washington’s injured ankle, Kirby Smart could only offer that he’s hopeful to have Washington on Monday night against TCU. Washington picked up the injury in the second quarter of Georgia’s win over Ohio State. Offensive...
Score Predictions: Georgia vs TCU
The Dawgs Daily staff predicts the score of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU.
WATCH: Georgia Releases National Title Game Trailer Voiced by Vince Dooley
The stage is set as the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs are just a few days out from facing off in Los Angeles in the national title game. TCU is fresh off of an upset win over Michigan while the Bulldogs are coming off of a come-from-behind win against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. ...
dawgnation.com
3 Georgia football keys: Coaching, defense and awareness pivotal versus TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites over TCU for many reasons, not the least of which is the talent differential. But beyond the 5-star count, Georgia has also been one of the best-coached and most-prepared teams in college football. Smart, however, has...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Third-year back-up QB Carson Beck prepared if needed, ready for what’s next
LOS ANGELES — Carson Beck doesn’t necessarily expect to play in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night, but the Georgia backup quarterback is prepared for the moment if called upon. “I’ve gotten a few opportunities (this season), and every time I get in, I try to take...
TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson
Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-TCU game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2023 National Championship Game (Jan. 9, 2023)
The Georgia football team will take on TCU on Monday night in the 2023 National Championship Game. Below you can find the TV channel, game time, odds and instructions on how to watch the game online. Georgia will be looking to win its second-straight national championship. The Bulldogs enter the...
Gov. Kemp says he plans to find new tailgate location for UGA game following stadium restriction
LOS ANGELES — Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Saturday that he and his family arrived in Los Angeles and is looking for a place to tailgate ahead of Monday’s big game. On Thursday, SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating would not be allowed in its parking lot before the Georgia Bulldogs national championship against TCU.
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington, injured Georgia football players update how they’re feeling for National Championship
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs are making their final preparations for Monday night’s game against TCU. And a number of injured Georgia standouts are doing all they can to get onto the field. The biggest name, both physically and from an importance standpoint is tight end Darnell...
dawgnation.com
Jordan “Big Baby” Hall: The story behind his viral ‘Money Drop’ moment of the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - The genesis of this specific story, we probably can say, starts with a future Bulldog watching Mykel Williams make a few sacks this season for Georgia. The impressive young freshman DE from Columbus does a move where he flicks his hands and makes a specific gesture after a big play.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football, TCU gush about Chidera Uzo-Diribe: ‘He’s going to be a real star’
For Uzo-Diribe, he spent much of the week shuttling between Athens and Atlanta, in an effort to be there for both his family and his players as Georgia readied to take on Ohio State. “It’s been hectic. It was one of the best weeks of my life,” Uzo-Diribe. “To have...
dawgnation.com
TCU quarterback Max Duggan plans to ‘thrive’ amid Georgia defensive chaos
LOS ANGELES — Max Duggan sounds very much like a quarterback who knows he’s in for the challenge of his lifetime. And he believes he and his TCU football team (13-1) are up to it, even if they are a two-touchdown underdog to No. 1-ranked Georgia (14-0). The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett fires back at doubters: 'People are gonna be like, 'No we didn't,' well, yeah you did'
Stetson Bennett is well-versed in responding to critics, and the Georgia quarterback is at it again. Leading up to the national championship on Monday against TCU, Bennett put it this way:. “There was a lot of people who doubted us, and I know people are gonna be like, ‘No we...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
dawgnation.com
TCU defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell hopeful to win his second national championship against his old team
LOS ANGELES — Tymon Mitchell’s departure from Georgia was not met with much fanfare. The defensive lineman was the last of Georgia’s 13 players to enter the transfer portal this offseason, doing so after the Bulldogs wrapped spring practice in April. It didn’t take him long to...
Gov. Kemp proclaims Jan. 9 as ‘Hunker Down Day’ in support of Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is making sure all University of Georgia fans are bleeding red and black in a newly announced proclamation day. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a tweet, the governor announced that Monday, January 9, 2023 will officially be ‘Hunker...
