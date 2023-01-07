ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Is 'Smitten' With Ines De Ramon As They Enjoy Romantic Cabo Getaway (Exclusive)

By Sarah Jones
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Although they’ve only been dating a few months, Brad Pitt, 59, is already “smitten” with Ines de Ramon, 30. A source close to the Academy Award-winning actor spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed Brad’s feelings for the celebrity jewelry designer.

Brad Pitt is ‘smitten’ with Ines de Ramon (Shutterstock)

“Brad is smitten with Ines and always looks forward to spending as much time with her as possible,” the insider said. “It’s not hard to be because she’s obviously attractive and she’s into health which Brad is also, but she’s smart, she’s successful as VP of Anita Ko Jewelry and has really made a name for herself which is impressive to Brad.”

“Ines has made it clear that she doesn’t need a man in her life unless they bring a positive energy which Brad respects. Brad knows how talented Ines is, particularly when it comes to her eye for jewelry and lifestyle branding, so he appreciates when she shares her thoughts when it comes to his cashmere line (God’s True Cashmere),” the pal continued.

“She has great style and an amazing eye for things. Additionally, she’s very laid back and chill, but also loves adventure and is always up for a fun time,” the source noted. “It’s too early to tell where things might go between them, and he knows she just got out a marriage, but he appreciates having her by his side. She’s a very uplifting energy.”

The actor rang in the New Year with the jewelry designer in Cabo (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, the pair were recently photographed sunbathing during a romantic vacation where they rang in the New Year together in Cabo. The twosome soaked up the sun while lounging poolside next to one another. Ines sunbathed topless while Brad went shirtless and relaxed alongside her.

The news of their romance came after the pair was spotted at a Los Angeles Bono concert in November, hanging out with fellow celebrity couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Brad was previously married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. He was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski. Ines quietly tied the knot in 2019 with Vampire Diaries actor, Paul Wesley, but after more than three years of marriage, the couple split in 2022. People first reported the news in September, revealing that they had been living apart for several months.

