endpts.com
Calithera to shut down after failing to revive Takeda assets
Calithera Biosciences won’t make it to the second quarter. After a November warning that it only had enough money to keep the lights on into the second quarter, the biotech’s board determined it was time to shut down. The South San Francisco biotech, which bought two Phase II...
endpts.com
Arrowhead, Takeda liver drug headed to PhIII despite placebo response's dent on stock
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported Monday that its Takeda-partnered program reduced liver scarring and mutant protein levels in patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a rare liver disease. However, a better-than-expected placebo performance sent shares of Arrowhead $ARWR down more than 20%. The Phase II SEQUOIA study showed the pair’s RNAi drug candidate...
endpts.com
Qiagen picks up DNA forensics company for $150M
endpts.com
Next-gen Covid vaccines: No more quick variant updates and RCTs may be required, CBER leader writes
Gone are the days of Covid-19 vaccine developers promising to quickly shift their mRNA vaccines to target the next variant every three to four months. Now, CBER Director Peter Marks is calling on the Modernas and BioNTech/Pfizers of the world to really start considering to develop a “distinctly improved generation of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines offering longer protection with greater scope.”
endpts.com
Moderna rounds out 2022 with $18.4B in vaccine sales, boosts R&D budget for 2023
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is revving the engines going into 2023, with a whopping $4.5 billion R&D budget and a new priority review voucher. The company’s full-year sales totaled $18.4 billion, it announced on Monday, falling shy of the chief executive’s previous $21 billion projections. Bancel cited delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint” upon lowering the guidance last quarter, while promising that the company is “in a much better place” for 2023.
US becomes first country in the world to approve gamechanger Alzheimer's drug lecanemab
The FDA has greenlit the drug developed by the Tokyo, Japan, company Eisai in partnership with America's Biogen. It slowed Alzheimer's by around 27 percent over 18 months.
endpts.com
MarketingRx roundup: Bluebird bio promotes sickle cell awareness; Pfizer, BioNTech encourage boosters in South
While bluebird bio is expected to file an application with the FDA for its sickle cell disease (SCD) drug candidate in the first quarter, it’s already raising awareness online. Two websites — one for healthcare providers called “Change for SCD” and another for patients and caregivers called “Spark Sickle Cell Change” — feature real physicians and patients talking about sickle cell disease stigma and other issues.
endpts.com
BioMarin buffs up data on hemophilia A gene therapy as FDA decision deadline approaches
BioMarin says its Phase III study for a hemophilia A gene therapy met its primary and secondary endpoints at year three, and it has added more data per the FDA’s request. The data come ahead of a March 31 FDA decision deadline. Last August, the San Rafael, CA biotech’s...
endpts.com
#JPM23 kicks off with an acquisition as Chiesi inks all-cash $1B+ deal for Amryt
As many of the industry’s bigwigs arrive in the Bay Area to hash out deals, Chiesi Farmaceutici is showing up with an all-cash acquisition in the bag. The Italian drug developer said Sunday it is buying rare disease biotech Amryt Pharma for $1.25 billion. Amryt is the maker of four approved rare disease drugs, including some of the most expensive prescriptions on the market.
endpts.com
Vertex gets more precise with Arbor in expanded gene editing pact
Feng Zhang’s Arbor Biotechnologies is expanding its alliance with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, but is staying mum on financials this time around. The CRISPR gene editing startup, which has been relatively quiet aside from partnership and capital-raising news since its March 2018 unveiling, is providing its Boston partner with access to precision editing technology for in vivo genetic medicines for “up to three diseases.”
endpts.com
AstraZeneca bets up to $1.8B on CinCor and its ex-Roche drug for hypertension
CinCor Pharma’s hypertension drug may have failed a Phase II study, but that doesn’t scare AstraZeneca. The pharma giant is wagering up to $1.8 billion for CinCor and its lead drug baxdrostat, a revived Roche drug licensed in 2019. The total upfront would be $1.3 billion, or a 121% premium on CinCor’s Jan. 6 closing price — an offer that could balloon to $1.8 billion including the contingent value right (CVR), which hinges on the “specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product.”
endpts.com
Updated: Editas edits pipeline, lays off 20% and says bye to CSO to kick off #JPM23
One of the early gene editing hopefuls, Editas Medicine, has struggled to keep its ship on the right path. The biotech’s latest woes include pipeline cuts, layoffs and the CSO’s exit. The Boston-area biotech is letting go 20% of its workforce, getting rid of science chief Mark Shearman...
endpts.com
Exclusive: Eli Lilly boosts inflammatory disease pipeline, licenses three candidates from TRexBio
Eli Lilly is adding three new preclinical candidates to its immune and inflammatory medicines armory through TRexBio, a Bay Area biotech that specializes in T regulatory cells, or Tregs. In exchange for global licenses on the candidates — TRB-051, TRB-031, and TRB-041 — TRexBio will get $55 million upfront. All...
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
endpts.com
Data to dollars: Geron sells stock to raise over $200M after PhIII readout on MDS drug
endpts.com
Billionaire-backed TCR startup scores its first marquee industry alliance
SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area startup out to create a next-gen player in TCRs has just hit a key milestone following its recent debut, inking its first big alliance with a big-name pharma while also bringing in some added insights from clinical operations that can help shape their work.
endpts.com
Sanofi extends commitment to $750M biotech startup fund
endpts.com
Big Pharmas maintain pause of Twitter ads, spending drops to zero for first week of 2023
The new year is a time for new resolutions, but for pharma marketers a 2022 resolve to pause Twitter ad spending remains in place. The first week of 2023 showed $0 spent among a group of about 20 leading pharma advertisers on Twitter, according to spending data tabulated by Pathmatics for Endpoints News.
endpts.com
Kronos and Genentech ink $20M cancer discovery pact
Kronos Bio and Roche’s Genentech announced a drug discovery deal to hunt for and develop small molecule drugs aimed at transcription factors that can drive the proliferation of cancer. Under the two-program agreement, Kronos will get $20 million upfront, plus as much as $554 million in developmental and commercial...
endpts.com
Q&A: Genentech's first marketing chief Erica Taylor on lessons from the pandemic, and what's next for the Roche group
Erica Taylor is a “diehard scientist” at heart. She’s got a bachelor’s in biochemistry and a PhD in immunology from Stanford’s school of medicine. However, she was halfway through her graduate program when she realized she didn’t want to follow the traditional route. “I...
