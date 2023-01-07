ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,050 Relief Payments To Arrive In California On January 14

Up to $1,050 in relief payments will arrive in California on January 14, 2023. These payments are on account of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program. The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the residents of California can expect to be given relief payments worth $200 to $1,050 on or before January 14, 2023. The amount of relief payments to be distributed will base on the income that was filed by the taxpayer. To date, California has distributed more than 7 million direct deposits and more than 8.3 million debit cards. This amounts to a total of more than $8.3 billion which helped more than 29 million California residents and their dependents. This program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund and was approved by California’s legislators with a budget of $9.5 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms

January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCET

Nine of California's Most Interesting New Laws for 2023

In 2022, the California Legislature passed nearly 1,200 bills — and nearly 1,000 became law with Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators and the governor previously enacted. Others are rather narrow or specific to a certain industry. Still others will be phased in over time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes

California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought

(NEXSTAR) – It’s early in California’s rainy season, but a series of atmospheric rivers has already made an impact – for better or worse. In just two weeks, the state’s drought situation saw notable improvement. The worst classification, “exceptional drought,” was completely wiped off the map.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Estate Planning: New supported decisionmaking law

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, California’s Welfare and Institution Law is amended to add new sections 21000 – 21008 enacting the “Supported Decisionmaking” law, or AB 1663 (2022). Note: The phrase, “Decision Making” is melded into a single word, “Decisionmaking” in this instance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban

CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
times-advocate.com

Utilities Net Metering 3.0 Impact on California Solar

In the past we have talked about how some states have tried to prevent the average citizen from getting solar on their homes, but not California. Think again. This fall, the utilities presented a formidable proposal to the California Public Utilities Commission. The solar industry fought hard with demonstrations, phone calls and emails to PCUC and Governor Newsom. Thankfully, the utilities didn’t get everything they were asking for, but the CPUC passed a proposal that could put many solar companies out of business. 2023 is going to be a rough year for solar companies, and even strong ones might need to lay off many of their employees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California

Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents

Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy