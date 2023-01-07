Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to be sworn in for second term
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kevin Stitt will be sworn in to serve his second term as Oklahoma's governor Monday morning, followed by an Inaugural Ball in Oklahoma City Monday evening. Gov. Stitt said his four priorities for Oklahoma for the next four years are education, infrastructure, healthcare, and business.
KOCO
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt set to be sworn into office for second time
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time. Setup for the inauguration took place all week at the Capitol. The ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend, along with several hundred students.
KTUL
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
News On 6
Oklahoma Representative Nominated For House Speaker
Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern (R) was nominated for the House Speaker position in two separate votes on Thursday. "Who can unify the party? Who can deliver results? Representative Kevin Hern can do just that," Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) said during Hern's nomination. "I am proud to enter his name into the nomination."
tulsatoday.com
OK AG agreement with St. John Health System
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has announced a conciliation agreement with St. John Health System resolving allegations that St. John Health System violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights Act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil...
readfrontier.org
Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny
Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and current board member of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, confirmed in a text message Sunday that Walters had...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
KTUL
Oklahoma Republican files bill ending corporal punishment for students with disabilities
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is one of nineteen states in the nation that allows corporal punishment in schools. One state lawmaker is hoping to change the conversation, introducing a bill to prohibit using that type of punishment on students with disabilities. Representative Talley, (R)-Stillwater, believes that how parents...
New bill would ban gender-confirming care for anyone under 26 in Oklahoma
NEW YORK — A new bill would make it a felony for anyone under the age of 26 to access gender-confirming care in the state of Oklahoma. Senate Bill 129, sponsored by Republican state Sen. David Bullard, is the most recent anti-transgender care bill to be introduced in an ongoing push against gender-confirming care by Republican legislators across the country.
okcfox.com
'It has happened in Oklahoma': Senator files bill to ban CRT concepts across the state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is just weeks away from starting a new session at the state capitol. Lawmakers are in a frenzy to file bills before the filing deadline on January 19th. For State Senator Nathan Dahm, what's old is new again. Sen. Dahm has filed a handful...
Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma
Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
iheart.com
Oklahoma Senator Wants 3 Strikes Law For Misdemeanor Drug Charges
A State Senator is calling for harsher drug laws in Oklahoma. Senator Michael Bergstrom has filed a bill to add a three strikes penalty for misdemeanor drug convictions. If passed, the third misdemeanor would be upgraded to a felony unless the defendant agrees to seek help for addiction. Bergstrom says the legislation would strengthen penalties for repeat drug offenders while recognizing the root of their crimes by requiring rehabilitation.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
KFOR
What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. An atmospheric river is basically a conveyor belt of moisture from the Pacific Ocean — and while they’re not on land like typical rivers, they do contain enough water to be classified as rivers, U.S. Geological Survey explains.
KTUL
Hofmeister launches online portal tracking school districts' use of federal funds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced on Friday that a new online portal is available for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds. The Oklahoma State Department of Education and public school districts in that state have spent approximately...
Oklahomans Want To Delete Their Social Media Upon Death
How many times have you looked through your social media history or memories and cringed a little on the inside? It's OK, that's a tell-tale sign that you're growing as a person, and it happens to most of us. In fact, the vast majority would prefer their entire social media disappear the moment they die.
okcfox.com
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
