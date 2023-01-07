ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Heavy Rain, High Winds Arrive in Southern California

Rain is starting to fall in Southern California Monday morning, bringing high winds and flood watches to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and prompting President Joe Biden to declare an emergency in the state. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LACo Records Nearly 5,200 New COVID Cases, 61 Deaths

Los Angeles County logged nearly 5,200 new COVID-19 infections during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 61 more virus-related deaths. According to the county Department of Public Health, which doesn’t release COVID numbers over the weekend, another 2,668 infections were logged Saturday, 1,337 on Sunday and 1,179 Monday. Sunday and Monday figures have traditionally been low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Torrance Announces Multiple Closures on Redondo Beach Boulevard

Multiple lane closures are planned in Torrance this week. The closures will occur along Redondo Beach Boulevard between Hawthorne Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, according to Torrance Public Works. They will begin Monday and run through Friday. The eastbound and westbound curb lanes will also be closed from 8:30 a.m. to...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA

Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Overturned Fuel Truck Blocks Downtown Freeway Transition

A big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, snarling traffic in the area for hours but resulting in no injuries. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

No-Burn Order Issued for Saturday in Southland

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland for Saturday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Saturday. It...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Woman Sentenced for Vandalizing Federal Courthouse

A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse three years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach

A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita Found

A 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, who went missing in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or when Xiyu Zheng was found. She had last been seen at 6 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Mt. Wilson

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in North Hollywood House Fire

A woman suffered burn injuries in a house fire in North Hollywood Friday evening and was taken to a hospital. The fire at 5820 Cartwright Ave., near Cahuenga Boulevard, was reported at 8:06 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 20 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Unit At Two-Story Apartment Building in Baldwin HIlls

Fire Saturday damaged a unit with “excessive storage conditions” at a two-story apartment building in Baldwin Hills, authorities said. The 20 firefighters dispatched at 12:34 p.m. to 4027 W. Palmwood Drive had the blaze out within 14 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting

One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting on Hollywood Boulevard

One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy