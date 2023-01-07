Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
mynewsla.com
Heavy Rain, High Winds Arrive in Southern California
Rain is starting to fall in Southern California Monday morning, bringing high winds and flood watches to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and prompting President Joe Biden to declare an emergency in the state. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for...
mynewsla.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
mynewsla.com
LACo Records Nearly 5,200 New COVID Cases, 61 Deaths
Los Angeles County logged nearly 5,200 new COVID-19 infections during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 61 more virus-related deaths. According to the county Department of Public Health, which doesn’t release COVID numbers over the weekend, another 2,668 infections were logged Saturday, 1,337 on Sunday and 1,179 Monday. Sunday and Monday figures have traditionally been low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
mynewsla.com
Torrance Announces Multiple Closures on Redondo Beach Boulevard
Multiple lane closures are planned in Torrance this week. The closures will occur along Redondo Beach Boulevard between Hawthorne Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, according to Torrance Public Works. They will begin Monday and run through Friday. The eastbound and westbound curb lanes will also be closed from 8:30 a.m. to...
mynewsla.com
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
mynewsla.com
Overturned Fuel Truck Blocks Downtown Freeway Transition
A big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, snarling traffic in the area for hours but resulting in no injuries. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound...
mynewsla.com
Health Officials Urge COVID Testing Before Returning to Work, Campus
The number of COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals has declined by 10 people to 1,202, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, unchanged from the previous day. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing...
mynewsla.com
No-Burn Order Issued for Saturday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland for Saturday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Saturday. It...
mynewsla.com
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
mynewsla.com
Woman in Her 80s Killed in Hit-And-Run in East Hollywood; Motorist Sought
A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard and Serrano Avenue, and she...
mynewsla.com
LA Woman Sentenced for Vandalizing Federal Courthouse
A Los Angeles woman was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $8,250 in restitution for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse three years ago during a rowdy street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen...
mynewsla.com
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Went Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 69-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, who went missing in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or when Xiyu Zheng was found. She had last been seen at 6 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Mt. Wilson
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
mynewsla.com
Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in North Hollywood House Fire
A woman suffered burn injuries in a house fire in North Hollywood Friday evening and was taken to a hospital. The fire at 5820 Cartwright Ave., near Cahuenga Boulevard, was reported at 8:06 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 20 firefighters to the...
mynewsla.com
Judge: Man Can Expand Suit Alleging LAPD Officer Shot Him With Rubber Bullet
A man who says he was shot in the back of the head with a rubber bullet by Los Angeles police during a 2020 protest against the killing of George Floyd can expand his claims against the city, a judge ruled Monday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel S. Murphy...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Unit At Two-Story Apartment Building in Baldwin HIlls
Fire Saturday damaged a unit with “excessive storage conditions” at a two-story apartment building in Baldwin Hills, authorities said. The 20 firefighters dispatched at 12:34 p.m. to 4027 W. Palmwood Drive had the blaze out within 14 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
One Man Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting on Hollywood Boulevard
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m. to Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue where they learned the three victims were leaving an establishment on Hollywood Boulevard when a suspect fired several shots at them, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman, Three Children Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in South LA
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m.,...
Comments / 0