Boy swept away, Montecito evacuated in California storms. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central coastal California Monday morning. Along the same coast, the entire community of Montecito was ordered evacuated as California residents grappled with flooding and mudslides in the latest in a series of powerful storms. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some schools closed for the day. The evacuation order came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in Montecito. The search was called off for the boy because rising water levels make it too dangerous for divers to continue.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO