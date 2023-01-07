ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest: "The love is felt"

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.The 24-year-old Hamlin tweeted that "the love is felt, & extremely real," while expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received during his hospitalization and recovery. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much...thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" Hamlin tweeted.    Following his collapse during the first quarter of Monday night's game, Hamlin was administered CPR on...
