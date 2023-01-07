Read full article on original website
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
Damar Hamlin is released from Ohio hospital after his cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from an Ohio hospital Monday, saying he's "grateful" for the care he received since collapsing and nearly dying last week during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo, New York, to continue his recovery, one week...
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital and is back in Buffalo, less than a week after on-field cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo to continue his recovery, according to doctors that were treating him in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
An AED was used in an attempt to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat. What is an AED, and how is it used?
WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following a collision and subsequent collapse during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, his heartbeat was restored on the field, but he remains in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Events like these...
Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest: "The love is felt"
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.The 24-year-old Hamlin tweeted that "the love is felt, & extremely real," while expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received during his hospitalization and recovery. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much...thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" Hamlin tweeted. Following his collapse during the first quarter of Monday night's game, Hamlin was administered CPR on...
Hundreds of Philadelphia student-athletes get heart health screenings
Hundreds of student-athletes had their hearts screened on Saturday in an annual event that organizers believe will help save lives.
