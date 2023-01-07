“Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, the food, the culture, it’s just been memories,” said Jorge Sinaloa, one of 34 area youth hockey players to participate in Vail International Hockey’s recent 19-day trip to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. The eight-city tour, which finished up on Jan. 5 with a match in Iceland, included two games in each country visited for each of the 17-member U17 and U14 teams assembled. Most importantly, however, it offered the chance for student-athletes to expand their global perspectives through hands-on visits to unique historic sites, conversations with witnesses to some of the 20th century’s pivotal moments and…well… hockey, of course.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO