Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
I-70 westbound remains closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to semi rollover
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, including at CMV, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Approximately 7:10 a.m., CSP received a call about a crash on I-70 near mile marker 207 east of Silverthorne, involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck, according to CSP.
Dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for "many weeks", CAIC warns
Following an avalanche the killed a snowmobiler and left another missing in Grand County on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning that dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for many weeks. "The Colorado snowpack is currently very dangerous and will remain so for many weeks. You...
2 people killed after avalanche reported at Mount Epworth
Two snowmobilers died after being caught and buried by an avalanche Saturday, the third instance of a fatal avalanche this season - and the third and fourth death, respectively.The snowmobilers triggered the avalanche around 2 p.m. Saturday on the east face of Mount Epworth, about 6 miles east of Winter Park.One of the riders, a 58-year-old from northern Colorado, was found by other snowmobilers since they had a transponder, but CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The other rider, a 52-year-old northern Colorado, was not found by rescue crews before nightfall Saturday, but was found Sunday afternoon."Our deepest condolences go out to...
Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America
What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
The knowns, unknowns of how Universal Preschool will look in Eagle County￼
Changes are coming this year to early childhood education as Colorado prepares to roll out Universal Preschool in the fall. While not completely “universal,” as the name might suggest, the program will provide tuition credits for all 4-year-olds (and some 3-year-olds) attending preschool across the state. The program...
December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado
Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
Hydroponic lettuce facility Spring Born closes in western Garfield County
A nearly 4-acre hydroponic agriculture facility near Silt recently visited by Gov. Jared Polis now sits dark, stymied by what the owner said was an inability to distribute in larger regional market chains. The lights turned off Dec. 27 at the once vibrant facility with the potential of providing economic...
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Aspen Skiing Co. logged modern-record day on slopes
Excellent snow conditions helped produce Aspen Skiing Co’s busiest day on the slopes in at least six years — and probably a lot longer — on Thursday of the holiday week. Skier visits surged past 20,000 cumulatively on the slopes of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk on Dec. 29, according to Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
Vail, Eagle County businesses report a strong Christmas and New Year’s holiday season
The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are always busy in Eagle County. This season was no exception, even with some travel complications. Josephine DeLucinge is the gallery director at the C. Anthony Gallery in Beaver Creek. DeLucinge noted that even with flight cancellations and occasional closures on Interstate 70,...
Romer: New regulations for businesses in 2023
Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis last year go into full or partial effect as of Jan. 1, and local sales taxes are changing for most of the Eagle River Valley. They cover a broad array of topics, and here is a look at a few new regulations and rules that business owners and operators should be aware of for 2023.
Puck diplomacy: Vail International Hockey trip provides local players once-in-a-lifetime chance for on and off-ice growth
“Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, the food, the culture, it’s just been memories,” said Jorge Sinaloa, one of 34 area youth hockey players to participate in Vail International Hockey’s recent 19-day trip to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. The eight-city tour, which finished up on Jan. 5 with a match in Iceland, included two games in each country visited for each of the 17-member U17 and U14 teams assembled. Most importantly, however, it offered the chance for student-athletes to expand their global perspectives through hands-on visits to unique historic sites, conversations with witnesses to some of the 20th century’s pivotal moments and…well… hockey, of course.
Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes
Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps preps for summer conservation projects in Eagle
For three weeks this summer, young people will disconnect from technology and the modern world to embark on conservation projects in Eagle open space and nearby Bureau of Land Management land. On Dec. 20, 2022, the town of Eagle announced that the Eagle Open Space and Trails Department was selected...
Legendary longtime Aspen local John Callahan, who led a life of adventure, dies at 95
John E. Callahan, a longtime ski instructor, Mountain Rescue pioneer, and active community member, died at the age of 95 on Sunday. “We’re all lucky. All four of us were there and held his hand as he passed away,” said Pat Callahan, 57, his son. His siblings John Callahan, Anne Marie McPhee, and Nancy Humphreys were with him.
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
