Eagle County, CO

CBS Denver

2 people killed after avalanche reported at Mount Epworth

Two snowmobilers died after being caught and buried by an avalanche Saturday, the third instance of a fatal avalanche this season - and the third and fourth death, respectively.The snowmobilers triggered the avalanche around 2 p.m. Saturday on the east face of Mount Epworth, about 6 miles east of Winter Park.One of the riders, a 58-year-old from northern Colorado, was found by other snowmobilers since they had a transponder, but CPR efforts were unsuccessful. The other rider, a 52-year-old northern Colorado, was not found by rescue crews before nightfall Saturday, but was found Sunday afternoon."Our deepest condolences go out to...
WINTER PARK, CO
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: How the quaking Aspen rules North America

What’s the largest tree you’ve ever seen? Maybe you have traveled to see the sequoias and redwoods in California. Maybe you found yourself in Sunderland, Massachusetts, and found the Buttonball tree, said to be the widest Sycamore east of the Mississippi. If you have spent any time in Eagle County, you have probably seen a tree even larger than those and you haven’t even noticed.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado

Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
1037theriver.com

You're Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel

It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Skiing Co. logged modern-record day on slopes

Excellent snow conditions helped produce Aspen Skiing Co’s busiest day on the slopes in at least six years — and probably a lot longer — on Thursday of the holiday week. Skier visits surged past 20,000 cumulatively on the slopes of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk on Dec. 29, according to Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: New regulations for businesses in 2023

Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis last year go into full or partial effect as of Jan. 1, and local sales taxes are changing for most of the Eagle River Valley. They cover a broad array of topics, and here is a look at a few new regulations and rules that business owners and operators should be aware of for 2023.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Puck diplomacy: Vail International Hockey trip provides local players once-in-a-lifetime chance for on and off-ice growth

“Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, the food, the culture, it’s just been memories,” said Jorge Sinaloa, one of 34 area youth hockey players to participate in Vail International Hockey’s recent 19-day trip to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. The eight-city tour, which finished up on Jan. 5 with a match in Iceland, included two games in each country visited for each of the 17-member U17 and U14 teams assembled. Most importantly, however, it offered the chance for student-athletes to expand their global perspectives through hands-on visits to unique historic sites, conversations with witnesses to some of the 20th century’s pivotal moments and…well… hockey, of course.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Berry Organized helps Vail Valley professionals organize their homes

Date opened: I started in California in 2016 and moved to the mountains in 2017. Contact information: Email Sierra@berryorganized.space or call 808-295-5171. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call Business Editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

