Stan Case 1929-2022

Stanford Ellis Case of Encinitas, California, passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 29, 2022, at the age of 93. A California native, Stan was born in Los Angeles on October 12, 1929. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1947, where he was a standout athlete and student body president who went on to attend the University of Southern California. He did not graduate initially, as he enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserve (1952-1956). Stan would later earn his BA in Business from Pepperdine through night and weekend extension courses while also managing his company and raising a family. He was determined to complete his degree, demonstrating his strong work ethic and steady resolve to accomplish this important lifelong goal. He remained a devoted Trojan!

Stan was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, who is survived by his four children, daughter Diana Case Brown, sons Mike, Dave (Mary), and Tom (Lisa), eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Stan was married in 1950 in Pasadena, California, to the love of his life, Joan Louise Westlund, and for 67 years, they created a warm and fun-loving household for their family and friends. Joan and Stan loved to travel, visited all 50 states, and enjoyed many trips abroad to Australia, Switzerland, and Ireland. They loved camping, visiting national parks, presidential libraries, and baseball stadiums.

In 1968, Stan started Case Pacific Company, a very successful deep foundation drilling business in Palo Alto, California. Stan raised his family in Los Altos Hills, California, where he was well-known and highly respected on the Little League fields as a coach and league president. Eventually, Stan and Joan relocated to Templeton, California, in 1982, where they were both actively serving in leadership positions at Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles and volunteering with several charities. One of their favorite family pastimes in Templeton was hosting large Thanksgiving gatherings for family and friends, which included a somewhat competitive family football game! In 2020 Stan made one last move to Encinitas, California, and with his daughter, Diana, built a lovely home where he would spend his final years with his trusted companion, a black Labrador Marley.

Stan was an extremely well-respected industry leader, leading the Association of Drilled Shaft Contractors (ADSC). Stan was focused, disciplined and hardworking. He was passionate about learning and growing as a person. He had an impeccable attention to detail. He continued to consult for Case Pacific, the company he helped create, until the last weeks of his life. Stan was a wonderful mentor and role model to the next generation in his former company, his industry, and, most importantly, his family. He was well-liked and highly respected by those who knew him. He was funny, kind, and generous with his time and attention. He was a craftsman who loved to work with his hands, a builder, and a problem solver. An avid reader, Stan also loved to do crossword puzzles and play word games, and later in life, he enjoyed competing in fantasy football with his family.

One of Stan’s favorite pastimes was flying. He held his pilot’s license until it was no longer feasible. He enjoyed the peace and solitude of flight. Stan has taken to flight once again and has his beloved co-pilot Joanie right next to him! We are all blessed to have known him and shared in his journey on this earth, and pray for a safe landing…until we can be together again! May your flight be full of peace and joy. We are grateful for the example you set for a life well lived with meaningful purpose and thoughtful perspective.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for April 22, 2023, at 11:00 am at Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles, California.

The family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to The Salvation Army at the link below.