Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Prenatal Exposure to Acid-Suppressive Meds Not Linked to Allergic Disease
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Prenatal exposure to acid-suppressive medications (ASMs) seems not to be associated with allergic diseases in offspring, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in JAMA Pediatrics. Yunha Noh, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the School of Pharmacy at Sungkyunkwan University in Suwon, South...
KXLY
FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses
The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries. The proposed rule would prevent employers from...
KXLY
FDA Approves Second Drug for Alzheimer Disease, Despite Safety Concerns
FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second drug for Alzheimer disease, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), despite reports of rare brain bleeds linked to use of the drug in some patients. Leqembi, made by Eisai and marketed by Biogen, will be...
KXLY
Delay in Time to Antibiotics Permissible for Inpatient Neutropenic Fever
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with hematologic malignancy who develop inpatient neutropenic fever, delays in time to antibiotics do not significantly affect overall survival at 180 days, according to a study published in the January/February issue of the American Journal of Medical Quality. Noting that...
KXLY
Inflammatory Biomarkers Increased for Moms With Very Low Milk Supply
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Mothers with very low breast milk production have significantly higher inflammatory biomarkers and obesity and lower long-chain fatty acids (LCFAs) in milk, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Nutrition. Rachel E. Walker, Ph.D., from the Pennsylvania State University...
KXLY
UGN-101 Reviewed in Real-World Upper Tract Urothelial Cancer Setting
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — For patients with upper tract urothelial cancers (UTUCs), the novel therapeutic UGN-101 seems to be effective, with an acceptable safety profile, according to research published online Nov. 22 in Urologic Oncology. Solomon L. Woldu, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical...
Comments / 2