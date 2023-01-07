Read full article on original website
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Oxford Mills Lane, which is in the New Territory subdivision. Police said they were called...
East Texas high school student offered full scholarship to Rice University
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas high school student was offered a full scholarship to Rice University this year. Asyiah Bray is a senior Pine Tree High School, and she received this opportunity through the Quest Bridge program. This is a nonprofit group that connects bright students from low-income backgrounds with some of the […]
Houston Happens – Maggie returns from maternity leave with special little guest
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She’s baaaack! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back from maternity leave after three months! She’s joined by a special guest, her husband Jeff and daughter, Mae. Find out what Maggie’s been up to and how motherhood is. Plus, a single mom and entrepreneur is helping another mom launch her own business. […]
Click2Houston.com
Chick-fil-A to open drive-thru, carry-out-only restaurant in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – A Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open on Thursday at Main and Kirby. Located at 7900 Main St., across from NRG Stadium, Chick-fil-A Main and Kirby will be open for drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can use on the Chick-fil-A app or online to place an order.
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Arrangements being made to speak with customer, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say an attorney is making arrangements for the customer who shot a robbery suspect at a restaurant to speak with investigators. The man has not been charged. Police say the customer left after the Thursday night shooting in southwest Houston, and they want to speak with him.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting near METRO bus stop in north Houston
HOUSTON – A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left another man dead at a METRO bus stop on Friday in north Houston, police said. Desmond Deshun Green, 21, is charged with murder. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
Click2Houston.com
Lotus Seafood honors local police officers with discount for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
HOUSTON – It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and several Lotus Seafood locations are honoring law enforcement officers by providing a 20% discount on Monday, according to a release. To receive the discount, officers are asked to show their badge at any of the participating locations. Lotus Pearland...
Click2Houston.com
Woman arrested in Fort Bend County after being charged in shooting death of popular, local pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been captured and arrested in Fort Bend County for her role in September’s deadly shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell,” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old, originally from Fresno, Texas, was...
HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas
HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
fox26houston.com
Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber
Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
Click2Houston.com
Meet the University of Houston's new robotic restaurant server ‘SERVI’
HOUSTON – When you think of being served at a restaurant, your server may be a person, but in this case, you could be served by a robot! Derrick Shore caught up with Dr. Dennis Reynolds, Dean of the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality leadership at University of Houston, to talk about the newest addition to their hospitality team at Eric’s Restaurant, at the U of H Hilton.
Click2Houston.com
Help the Author Who Wants to Donate Books to Children Battling Cancer
HOUSTON – Author Liz Williams has a big goal and it is a goal you can help her with. Williams has a brand new book coming out about a young girl with blood cancer in need of a bone marrow transplant and her goal is to donate as many of these books as possible to children right here in Houston to let them know they are not alone.
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
cw39.com
Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
