The 66th serving of the Sycamore United Methodist Church Men’s Pancake Supper will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, February 2nd. Fill up with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and apple sauce. A donation of $9 for adults or $4.50 for Children ages 5-10 will raise funds for ministry and outreach. Children under five eat free. Pay at the door or buy a ticket from a church member or at the church office. The church is located at the corner of Route 64 and Johnson Avenue on the west side of Sycamore. Call the church office at (815) 895-9113 if you have any questions.

SYCAMORE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO