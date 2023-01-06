Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Comments / 0