Dekalb, IL

COPING WITH STRESS AND BURNOUT, VIRTUAL EVENT JANUARY 24TH

Join the DeKalb Public Library on Tuesday, January 24, at 4:00 p.m., for a virtual event as they host Katie Wells-Executive Director from Adventure Works DeKalb! She will provide information about Adventure Works and give attendees the tools to practice self-care against work and life burnout. Join the Zoom meeting...
DEKALB, IL
DeKalb Bus Will Increase Elburn Bus Route Service Frequency

The DeKalb Public Transit System will be running increased frequency to and from the city of DeKalb to the Elburn METRA train station starting Tuesday January 17, 2023. During regular service, the route 12 (Elburn) will increase its AM trips from two (2) to five (5) trips each morning and from one (1) trip to five (5) trips each evening Monday through Friday. Regular service run on Saturday and Sunday (AM and PM) will not change, but the times may have been adjusted.
DEKALB, IL
SYCAMORE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH MEN’S PANCAKE SUPPER FEBRUARY 2ND

The 66th serving of the Sycamore United Methodist Church Men’s Pancake Supper will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, February 2nd. Fill up with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and apple sauce. A donation of $9 for adults or $4.50 for Children ages 5-10 will raise funds for ministry and outreach. Children under five eat free. Pay at the door or buy a ticket from a church member or at the church office. The church is located at the corner of Route 64 and Johnson Avenue on the west side of Sycamore. Call the church office at (815) 895-9113 if you have any questions.
SYCAMORE, IL

