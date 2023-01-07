ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost

MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
FAIRMONT, WV
John Wilson Sr.

AURORA, W.Va. — John Edward Wilson Sr., 80, of Aurora, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 22, 1942, in Oakland, he was a son of the late John Montgomery and Lucille E. (Glaze) Wilson.
AURORA, WV
Rev. Jonathan Acord

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusi…
BUCKHANNON, WV
Donna Harvey

KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
KITZMILLER, MD
James “Jim” Edwin Lockard

JANE LEW — James “Jim” Edwin Lockard, 71, of Weston, passed away on January 6, 2023, while under the compassionate care of West Virginia Caring Hospice in Arthurdale and Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins. Jim was born in Buckhannon on December 6, 1951, a son for...
WESTON, WV
Upshur County grand jury returns more than 30 indictments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Upshur County returned more than 30 indictments Monday, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Connie Blaney

ALBRIGHT — Connie D. (Wilhelm) Blaney, 73, of Albright (Lenox Community), passed away Jan. 7, 2023, with her loving family by her side. A daughter of the late Earl and Opal (Summers) Wilhelm, she was born Aug. 18, 1949, in Albright.
ALBRIGHT, WV
Geno Smith's resurgence a bright light in dark WVU athletic times

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If ever a university was in need of a feel-good sports story to help it through troubled times, it is West Virginia University, which has seen not only its football program but its basketball program fall upon lean times. The thing is, there has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
William Nedrow

FRIENDSVILLE — William Ernest Nedrow, 49, of Friendsville, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at his residence. Born June 11, 1973, in Baltimore, he was the son of Julia Ann (Feazelle) Nedrow, Friendsville and the late William Clayton Nedrow.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
MANHATTAN, KS
This week in Mountaineer athletics

Jan. 9, 2010 — In the annual “Bathtub” Brawl at the Natatorium, Vic Riggs’ swim teams, both men and women, defeated the Pitt Panthers. The men prevailed 154.5-145.5, and the women dominated their opponents 165-133. It was an especially noteworthy victory for the WVU senior ladies, as it was their first-ever win over Pitt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Hubert Moyers

BRUCETON MILLS — Hubert Benton Moyers, 93, of Bruceton Mills, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Stonerise Kingwood. A son of the late Harold D. and Grace Rodeheaver Moyers, he was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Brandonville.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
Huggins has to make moves

Maybe WVU head coach Bob Huggins shouldn't say anything. On one front, what he has said, he's said repeatedly this year -- and in some cases that streak reaches back to last year. That doesn't what he's saying inaccurate, but it just adds to the frustration that many feel in watching his team make some of the same mistakes repeatedly.
MORGANTOWN, WV

