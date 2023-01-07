Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Curt’s Replays: The capital city area's greatest girl basketball players, part I
The IR celebrates the first 50 years of local-area sanctioned girls basketball with this six-part series profiling our greatest female cagers. Although Title IX was instituted in 1972, Helena High and brand new Capital did not tip off their inaugural MHSA season until September 1973. We’ll be profiling gals from...
406mtsports.com
The Gunlock family is guiding Bigfork girls basketball to the promised land
MISSOULA – Watching Saturday afternoon’s girls’ basketball matchup between Bigfork and Deer Lodge was like listening to a record on repeat. Every time the Wardens brought the ball down the floor, a Gunlock sister got a deflection – either Paeten or Braeden would secure a steal and take it coast-to-coast before dumping it off to the other, streaking down the floor for an easy layup.
montanasports.com
Montana Tech sweeps Providence; Butte Central, Butte High boys earn wins
BUTTE — It was a good day for fans of Mining City basketball. Montana Tech swept past Providence at the HPER Complex, the Butte Central boys pulled past Frenchtown and the Butte High boys fended off Kalispell Flathead as the hometown teams went 4-0 on Saturday. At Tech, the...
406mtsports.com
Butte High falls at Kalispell Flathead
KALISPELL – Following their Friday night game at Glacier, the Butte High School girls’ basketball traveled to Flathead on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs held an eight-point lead in the first half but were unable to rally back from a ten-point deficit in the final quarter as Flathead held off the Bulldogs, 39-36.
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital boys grind out win over Missoula Big Sky to even Western AA record
HELENA — The Helena Capital boys basketball team is the defending Class AA state champions. The Bruins are also a work in progress. Yet, just because they haven't reached their ceiling, doesn't mean they can't play winning basketball and on Saturday, in the Bruins Western AA home opener, they notched a gritty 51-34 win over Missoula Big Sky.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
406mtsports.com
'Tonight was Tevin’s night': Helena High's Tevin Wetzel provides spark in win over Missoula Hellgate
HELENA — Helena High made a statement Saturday afternoon, beating Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to improve to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Western AA play. The Knights were two days removed from routing Helena Capital – the defending state champions – when they took the court Saturday. Hellgate was also riding a four-game win streak that had the Knights beating teams by, on average, 24 points per game entering play.
New Burger Joint Opening Soon In This Favorite Montana Town
What two things can you put together to create a dose of perfection? I know, Burgers and Montana. Montanans have an unconditional love for their state, but they also have an unconditional love for good food. Whether it is the cafe you grew up going to or a new spot with really great specials, Montanans love a good meal.
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
montanarightnow.com
Mountain lion activity confirmed around Willow Creek area, Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports
BROWNING, Mont. - Mountain lion activity is being reported around the Willow Creek area. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports they have confirmed the activity east of the bus garage. Residents are being urged to lock up pets as some animals have been reported in the area. Traps will...
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Glacier rallies from halftime deficit to defeat Butte High
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs girls’ basketball team made its first stop in the two-day Kalispell swing on Friday evening as they took on the Glacier Wolfpack. Glacier overcame a four-point lead and outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 30-14, to defeat Butte, 48-36. Butte came out and...
explorebigsky.com
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
At Hope Center Ministries in Montana, addiction recovery means Bible study and work without pay. Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
hstoday.us
Montana Man Who Kicked Open Senate Door on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison
A Montana man, who was charged along with his brother, was sentenced in the District of Columbia today to a prison term for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jerod Wade Hughes’s actions and the actions of others, including his brother, Joshua Calvin Hughes, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
theelectricgf.com
City supporting campaign on local control
Mayor Bob Kelly told fellow commissioners during their Jan. 3 that he wanted the city to support an educational campaign on the importance of local government. Kelly said that the Montana League of Cities and Towns is creating an informational campaign about the importance of local control going into the new legislative session.
NBCMontana
Montana man gets nearly 4 years for role in US Capitol riot
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena was sentenced...
Comments / 0