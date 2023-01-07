ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost

MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
John Wilson Sr.

AURORA, W.Va. — John Edward Wilson Sr., 80, of Aurora, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 22, 1942, in Oakland, he was a son of the late John Montgomery and Lucille E. (Glaze) Wilson.
Homicide suspect arrested driving through Morgantown (West Virginia)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and four other North Central West Virginia police agencies arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound outside of Morgantown.
Donna Harvey

KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
James “Jim” Edwin Lockard

JANE LEW — James “Jim” Edwin Lockard, 71, of Weston, passed away on January 6, 2023, while under the compassionate care of West Virginia Caring Hospice in Arthurdale and Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins. Jim was born in Buckhannon on December 6, 1951, a son for...
Ann Marie Mascak Davis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak.
Connie Blaney

ALBRIGHT — Connie D. (Wilhelm) Blaney, 73, of Albright (Lenox Community), passed away Jan. 7, 2023, with her loving family by her side. A daughter of the late Earl and Opal (Summers) Wilhelm, she was born Aug. 18, 1949, in Albright.
Upshur County grand jury returns more than 30 indictments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Upshur County returned more than 30 indictments Monday, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
This week in Mountaineer athletics

Jan. 9, 2010 — In the annual “Bathtub” Brawl at the Natatorium, Vic Riggs’ swim teams, both men and women, defeated the Pitt Panthers. The men prevailed 154.5-145.5, and the women dominated their opponents 165-133. It was an especially noteworthy victory for the WVU senior ladies, as it was their first-ever win over Pitt.
Huggins has to make moves

Maybe WVU head coach Bob Huggins shouldn't say anything. On one front, what he has said, he's said repeatedly this year -- and in some cases that streak reaches back to last year. That doesn't what he's saying inaccurate, but it just adds to the frustration that many feel in watching his team make some of the same mistakes repeatedly.
