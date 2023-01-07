Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO