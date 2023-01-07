ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Three-alarm fire ravishes Torrance cafe

TORRANCE, Calif. – A Torrance business caught fire late Saturday night. Authorities responded to the 20000 block of Western Ave. after a fire broke out at the Fantastic Cafe. The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, Torrance Fire Department reported heavy smoke rising from the location...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Christmas trees set on fire during South L.A. street takeover

Several Christmas trees were set on fire during a street takeover in South Los Angeles early Monday. Video from the scene shows vehicles doing donuts at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and East 103rd Street in the Watts neighborhood. At least three Christmas trees were piled on top of each other in the middle of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Knock Down South Los Angeles Bungalow Fire In 12 Minutes

A fire inside a one-story bungalow in South Los Angeles Friday evening was knocked down in 12 minutes by 20 firefighters. The blaze at 430 E. 108th St., between San Pedro Street and Avalon Boulevard, was reported at 8:23 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. No...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Unit At Two-Story Apartment Building in Baldwin HIlls

Fire Saturday damaged a unit with “excessive storage conditions” at a two-story apartment building in Baldwin Hills, authorities said. The 20 firefighters dispatched at 12:34 p.m. to 4027 W. Palmwood Drive had the blaze out within 14 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash

Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in North Hollywood House Fire

A woman suffered burn injuries in a house fire in North Hollywood Friday evening and was taken to a hospital. The fire at 5820 Cartwright Ave., near Cahuenga Boulevard, was reported at 8:06 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 20 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Hurt in Explosion After Gas Leak in Coachella

Two people were injured Monday following an explosion under an electric vault that was triggered by an underground natural gas leak in Coachella, authorities said. Fire crews responded to the gas leak near Avenue 50 and Calhoun Street around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire...
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, With Minor Damage to Structure

A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Overturned Fuel Truck Blocks Downtown Freeway Transition

A big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway snarling traffic in the area. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound Harbor Freeway to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Hemet Man Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting

One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m....
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena shooting leaves man injured

PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA

Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found stabbed to death in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The body of a woman was found in Santa Clarita, early Sunday morning. The woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads in Santa Clarita. The boy was found at about 1:15 a.m. after a snowplow...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

