Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Top WWE Stars After SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air. After SmackDown on FOX went...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Unhappy About Current WWE Star Using Their Move
Over the last few years WWE has tried several times to find the right presentation for Lacey Evans on television, and now it seems that the company is tweaking her gimmick once again. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, a vignette aired which showed Lacey training and she declared that she will be putting her opponents away with the Cobra Clutch.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event
Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Has A Nightmare Hotel Experience Before WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women’s division. Her numerous accolades throughout her career have earned Bliss the respect of fans and peers alike. That being said, she has normal problems just like any other person. It seems she even had a nightmare hotel experience before RAW this week.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
wrestlingrumors.net
On The Market: Former NXT Star Free Agent, WWE And More Companies Interested
On the market. The wrestling world moves very fast as wrestlers are often going from one promotion to another. Contracts have slowed some of this movement down, but those deals eventually expire, meaning things can get interesting again. That is the case again, as a former WWE wrestler is a free agent, despite being a reigning champion in another promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Whether WWE Could Be Purchased By The Khan Family
Remember in July when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from WWE? Well, it truly does seem that the more things change, the more they stay the same as WWE officially announced McMahon's return to the board. With the idea of a sale firmly on the table, his return has led to loads of speculation — plenty of which having to do with potential buyers.
stillrealtous.com
Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE SmackDown
The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and this week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet and Top Dolla faced off in a qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble. Before the match kicked off Michael Cole made it a point to note that there were issues between Ricochet and Top Dolla because Ricochet made fun of Top Dolla’s botch from a few weeks ago where he fell over the top rope.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Next Opponents In WWE
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe on the final "SmackDown" of 2022 when she made her return after seven months away. Not only did she return with a new theme song and new ring gear, but Flair returned to her winning ways when she quickly beat Ronda Rousey to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a seventh time in her career. Following the shocking turn of events, Flair recently appeared on WWE's "The Bump" to discuss who she would like to step in the ring with next.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Borrows Roman Reigns’ Signature Move During WWE Live Event
There are few WWE superstars who are more popular among the masses today than Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has earned the respect of everyone, including the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Recently, Zayn decided to dedicate a match to Reigns by using one of his signature moves. Sami Zayn had...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/9/23); Royal Rumble Build, and More
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, but no matches have been announced. After Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan were confirmed for SmackDown, the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand could take place tonight.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
Comments / 0