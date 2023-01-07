Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe on the final "SmackDown" of 2022 when she made her return after seven months away. Not only did she return with a new theme song and new ring gear, but Flair returned to her winning ways when she quickly beat Ronda Rousey to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a seventh time in her career. Following the shocking turn of events, Flair recently appeared on WWE's "The Bump" to discuss who she would like to step in the ring with next.

1 DAY AGO