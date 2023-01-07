ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Stabbed to Death in Stanton; Two Men Arrested

A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly transported to a nearby...
STANTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station responded to a report of a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Prosecutors’ Error Leads to Dismissal of Indictments of Former Officers

Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought

Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Pursuit in Moreno Valley

A Moreno Valley man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in the streets of Moreno Valley, authorities said Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was being driven by an impaired driver at about 3 p.m. Thursday. A pursuit...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Hemet Man Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting

One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m....
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Police: Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Boyle Heights

A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascon

Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascon, can depose Gascon himself, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green issued...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified

A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach

A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Woman Shot in South Los Angeles Dies

A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles earlier this week died Friday. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim, and they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Irvine Police Search for Missing Man, 64

Police Sunday were searching for a missing 64-year-old man in Irvine. The man was described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 170 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair and black eyes, according to the Irvine Police Department. He was last seen wearing a yellow hat, tan pants and a black hooded...
IRVINE, CA

