Man Stabbed to Death in Stanton; Two Men Arrested
A man was stabbed to death Saturday in Stanton and two suspects were later arrested. The man in his 40s was stabbed multiple times about 12:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Katella Avenue, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw. “He was quickly transported to a nearby...
Judge: Man Can Expand Suit Alleging LAPD Officer Shot Him With Rubber Bullet
A man who says he was shot in the back of the head with a rubber bullet by Los Angeles police during a 2020 protest against the killing of George Floyd can expand his claims against the city, a judge ruled Monday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel S. Murphy...
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station responded to a report of a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint at about noon Friday. The victim said he was meeting with the suspect to sell him an Apple iPhone, but instead of handing him money, the suspect allegedly removed a handgun from his waistband and told the victim to give him the phone.
Prosecutors’ Error Leads to Dismissal of Indictments of Former Officers
Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Man Arrested After Leading Deputies on Pursuit in Moreno Valley
A Moreno Valley man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in the streets of Moreno Valley, authorities said Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was being driven by an impaired driver at about 3 p.m. Thursday. A pursuit...
Hemet Man Killed, Two Wounded in Hollywood Shooting
One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 1:20 a.m....
Woman in Her 80s Killed in Hit-And-Run in East Hollywood; Motorist Sought
A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard and Serrano Avenue, and she...
Coroner IDs Suspect Shot, Killed By Officers in South Los Angeles
Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Police...
Driver Suspected of Resisting Arrest Dies After LAPD Officers Use Stun Gun
A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a collision in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. A West Traffic Division officer was flagged down following a collision at the intersection...
Man Shot, Wounded, in Pasadena
A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.
Man Killed During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge
A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Police: Man Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Boyle Heights
A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascon
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascon, can depose Gascon himself, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green issued...
Man Fatally Shot in South Gate Identified
A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of...
Former LA County Fire Captain Seeks Retirement Badge in Revised Suit
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
Man Drives Himself to Hospital With Gunshot Wound in Long Beach
A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a...
Woman, 20, Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Woman Shot in South Los Angeles Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles earlier this week died Friday. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim, and they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Irvine Police Search for Missing Man, 64
Police Sunday were searching for a missing 64-year-old man in Irvine. The man was described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 170 pounds, with a light complexion, black hair and black eyes, according to the Irvine Police Department. He was last seen wearing a yellow hat, tan pants and a black hooded...
