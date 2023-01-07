Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!

2 DAYS AGO