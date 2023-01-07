Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE
Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Names The Greatest Performers In Wrestling History
"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is considered by many to be the greatest pro wrestler of all time, but the 16-time world champion doesn't consider himself the GOAT. Flair believes a former rival of his sits atop the list. "I don't have to think twice. The greatest performer in our...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard’s Husband Tweets And Delete’s Message About Cheating
The pro wrestling world is full of interesting characters, and sometimes drama follows them. Tessa Blanchard is no stranger to controversy, or cashing in on her nuclear heat, but this time her personal life is the focus of things. Tessa Blanchard’s husband, Daga, sent out a meme with a very...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Hypes January Tapings In Orlando
Impact Wrestling is headed to Orlando later this month for TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the events. You can see the full release below for the shows, which will be tapings for their weekly show:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action:...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Pretty Deadly Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
PWInsider reports that former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly are set to work this weekend’s WWE live events. It will be their live event debut for the main roster. WWE has a show tonight at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, and another tomorrow at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, AL.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 1.7.23: New Day Face Pretty Deadly, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, courtest of Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The Street Profits def. Imperium. * Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler. * Bobby Lashley def. Baron...
411mania.com
WWE News: Xavier Woods Reportedly Not 100% Cleared To Compete, Lita Signs With New Agency
– Xavier Woods is not currently cleared to compete, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the New Day member is “banged up” from what they’ve been told, which is why the NXT Tag Team Champions haven’t been in more matches as of late. Woods’...
411mania.com
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds NEW & Wrestling Revolver Shows, Episode 16 of WOW Now Available
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows Northeast Wrestling and Wrestling Revolver:. NEW: Holiday Havoc 2022 – (NEW Arena – Bethany, CT – 12/17/22) 1) Tournament of Champions – Round 1: “Big Bacon” Brad Hollister vs “Unreal” Flip Gordon...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli defends the ROH World Title on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh...
411mania.com
WWE News: Steve Austin Shares New Workout Video, Damage CTRL on Canvas 2 Canvas
– Steve Austin may be done in the ring, but he’s keeping in shape as he showed in a new workout video posted online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the video of his workout to his Instagram account, as you can see below. Austin captioned the video:. “Morning...
