NBC Los Angeles
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight with heavy rain moved south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area, bringing light showers that will intensify throughout the day. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into...
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
Macy’s to close some locations in 2023, including one in Los Angeles
Macy's will close four of its stores located in malls this year.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
Here’s Why Southern California Freeways Have ‘The’ in Their Names
Getty/Chris RosalesIt’s a staple of Southern California commuter culture and it all comes from the early pioneering of America's freeways.
mynewsla.com
Heavy Rain, High Winds Arrive in Southern California
Rain fell across Southern California again Monday as yet another storm system moved over the region, prompting high winds, flood watches and evacuation warnings for some residents. Flood watches will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the...
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
mynewsla.com
LACo Records Nearly 5,200 New COVID Cases, 61 Deaths
Los Angeles County logged nearly 5,200 new COVID-19 infections during a three-day period ending Monday, along with 61 more virus-related deaths. According to the county Department of Public Health, which doesn’t release COVID numbers over the weekend, another 2,668 infections were logged Saturday, 1,337 on Sunday and 1,179 Monday. Sunday and Monday figures have traditionally been low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
mynewsla.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
mynewsla.com
Tickets Go Quickly for P-22 Celebration of Life
Free tickets for a “celebration of life” in honor of famed Southland mountain lion P-22 were quickly distributed Monday, but organizers said the Feb. 4 event at the Greek Theatre will be live-streamed for those who were unable to snag a seat. The event is free, but tickets...
foxla.com
County health officials recommend masking, testing before returning to work, school
LOS ANGELES - The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has declined by 10 people to 1,202, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, unchanged from the previous day. The seven-day average daily...
mynewsla.com
Overturned Fuel Truck Blocks Downtown Freeway Transition
A big rig loaded with propane overturned Monday morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, snarling traffic in the area for hours but resulting in no injuries. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound...
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
mynewsla.com
Torrance Announces Multiple Closures on Redondo Beach Boulevard
Multiple lane closures are planned in Torrance this week. The closures will occur along Redondo Beach Boulevard between Hawthorne Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, according to Torrance Public Works. They will begin Monday and run through Friday. The eastbound and westbound curb lanes will also be closed from 8:30 a.m. to...
mynewsla.com
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
LADWP working to capture rain water after SoCal storm
On Friday, officials said only about 20% of the water from this week's storm will be captured before it flows away.
2urbangirls.com
Health officials urge COVID testing before returning to work, school
LOS ANGELES – The number of COVID-positive patients in LA County hospitals has declined by 10 people to 1,202, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, unchanged from the previous day. The seven-day average daily...
Here's How You Can Get Help Paying Your Gas Bill In Los Angeles
🚨A HUGE increase could come to your gas bill this month! Here's how you can get help paying those bills!
