Marvel Teases the Return of Uncanny Avengers in Free Comic Book Day 2023 Reveal
Uncanny Avengers quickly emerged as one of Marvel's biggest titles when it debuted in 2012, but it's been several years since the series last appeared on the stands. That looks to be changing later in 2023, at least if Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2023 announcements are any indication. The...
Plane Review
Plane debuts in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023. Theatrical audiences were first introduced to Plane — the latest action-thriller rescued from a Redbox premiere by Gerard Butler’s presence — through its head-scratching trailer. It had one of the funniest title reveals in recent memory, between the gravity with which its five simple letters appear across the screen, and the fact that it seemed to have little to do with an airplane at all, beyond its first few seconds (picture watching a Titanic advert only for the movie to be called “Automobile” since that’s how Rose reaches the harbor). However, in an early twist to the new year, not only does the plane in question have a large and vital presence in the movie, but Jean-François Richet’s tale of a plane trip gone awry, and a subsequent escape from a Filipino jungle teeming with militants, isn’t just competently crafted, but pretty enjoyable too.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Will Have Captain America: Civil War-Level Consequences for the MCU
According to a producer at Marvel, the upcoming finale to the Ant-Man trilogy could have massive stakes for the rest of the MCU, setting up a series of catastrophic dominoes leading up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Stephen Broussard, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development,...
Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Is far More Important to the MCU Than You Realized | Trailer Breakdown
With the release of the second trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Phase 5 of the MCU is just around the corner. Marvel is stepping up the push toward 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It’s right there in the trailer and everything. On the surface, it may...
The Best Animated TV Series of 2022
We hope we shouldn't have to say this here in 2022, but animation needs to be taken seriously in entertainment; just look at the crop of some of the year's best as even more evidence of that. It also serves as further proof that animation isn't just for kids, as...
How HBO's The Last of Us Can Avoid AMC's The Walking Dead's Mistakes - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
We’re gearing up for HBO’s The Last of Us, and with the early reviews, interviews from both showrunner Craig Mazin and director Neil Druckmann, it seems as though we’ll be getting a very faithful adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game series … aside from #TLoU tendrils spreading the zombie infection in The Last of Us HBO series as opposed to spores seen in The Last of Us video game. But that’s a very minor change to a seemingly solid adaptation of the franchise. One comparison that’s sure to be drawn is to The Walking Dead series, which recently ended its 11 season run last year. Much like HBO’s #TheLastofUs, AMC’s The Walking Dead had a clear blueprint the showrunners and writers could’ve used to steer the story arcs and plots - but creator Robert Kirkman was open to the writers of The Walking Dead series changing his source material how they saw fit. This will be a light The Last of Us, The Walking Dead comparison. And while we’re at it, Fear The Walking Dead is finally ending its 8 season run on AMC. The series will consist of 12 episodes, with the first block rolling out in May. And finally, shout out to Angela Bassett for winning Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Baby Ruby - Official Trailer
Check out the creepy trailer for Baby Ruby, an upcoming movie starring Noémie Merlant, Kit Harington, and Meredith Hagner. Baby Ruby tells the story of Jo, a successful lifestyle entrepreneur who is happily pregnant, awaiting the arrival of her first child. But soon after Jo welcomes baby Ruby home, something starts to feel off-- even though she's assured it's all perfectly normal. Is something wrong with her? Is something wrong with Ruby? And why are the seemingly perfect neighborhood moms so desperate to befriend her? As Jo fights to protect herself and her baby, she is plunged into a waking fever dream where everyone is a threat and nothing is what it seems. At last, she must confront the truth of her own darkness and contend with the ultimate human sacrifice: The one mothers make for their children.
The King of Fighters 15 - Official Shingo Yabuki DLC Trailer
Season 2 of The King of Fighters XV kicks off on January 17, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to meet Shingo Yabuki, the first Season 2 DLC character, and see the character in action. Shingo Yabuki will release alongside a character refinement patch. The trailer also gives us a peek at upcoming Season 2 DLC characters, including Kim Kaphwan (coming in spring 2023), Sylvie Paula Paula (available in summer 2023), and Najd (also available in summer 2023).
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Is on Mobile as a Netflix Exclusive
Months after its console and PC release, beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is the latest game to head to mobile for Netflix subscribers. Yesterday, Netflix announced the game's arrival on mobile with a trailer. According to Netflix's in-app description, the mobile port still features controller support and online multiplayer gameplay.
Hugh Jackman Never Used Steroids to Get Fit for Wolverine Because of 'Side-Effects'
X-Men star Hugh Jackman confirms he never used steroids as Wolverine. During an interview with CNN, the iconic big-screen mutant, who is set to return for Deadpool 3, revealed that he only ever bulked up the old-fashioned way. “I love my job, and I love Wolverine,” he said. “I got...
Linoleum - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Linoleum, a movie starring Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Amy Hargreaves, Roger Hendricks Simon, Elisabeth Henry, West Duchovny, Michael Ian Black, and Tony Shalhoub. Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the host of a failing children's science TV show called "Above & Beyond", has...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Teases the Battle Between Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror
The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has arrived and it gives us our best look yet at the upcoming battle between Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror. The trailer was released during the NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship game and it sees Kang promising to give Scott Lang more time or a second chance. Obviously, things don't end well between the two in the footage.
Marvel Snap Series Drop
Card Pools/Series are integral to progression within Marvel Snap, and act as the levelling milestones that allow the ability to unlock new (and often more powerful) cards. The higher the Card Pool a card is in, the rarer it is to unlock, though they'll become more easily attainable over time with Drops.
New to Prime Video in January 2023: Jurassic World Dominion, The Legend of Vox Machina, and More
Prime Video is kicking off a big 2023 with some new exciting additions to its library, including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. While it technically came out in December, it was a late addition that is worth a mention as it sees John Krasinski's Jack Ryan return for another adventure that will see him wrongfully accused of a crime he didn't commit.
The Last of Us HBO Series Episode 1 Clip Shows Ellie Getting Tested for the Virus; Series Receives High Ratings and More
The Last of Us HBO Series is all set to kickoff from January 15, 2022, and fans couldn't be more hyped for it. Recently we learned a major detail about the show, with the creators deciding to replace Spores for Tendrils. We also learned that Bill and Frank from the game will be receiving much more spotlight during the series.
AMC Is Developing a Show Based on the Bestselling Bannerman Spy Books
AMC Networks has announced that it has acquired the rights to John Maxim's Bannerman spy book series and that it will be developing a "potential television series" based on it with Iron Man's Shane Black, The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero, and Friday the 13th's Brian Witten. Maxim, who will serve...
Beau Is Afraid Trailer Sees Joaquin Phoenix Lose Grip on Reality in Midsommar Director's Latest
The official trailer for Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster's Beau Is Afraid has arrived, and it gives an unsettling look at Joaquin Phoenix's Beau losing grip on reality as he tries to get back to his mother. The trailer begins with Beau's mother telling a younger version of him...
Made in Korea and Made in Taiwan Art Books Showcase 150 Amazing Comic Book Artists
Japanese company pixiv is dedicated to providing a platform for Asian artists to find a global audience online. Now pixiv is partnering with Media Do International, Inc. and Clover Press to bring some of their most talented artists to print. The companies have joined forces for a crowdfunding campaign for...
Why Sherlock Holmes Can Finally Smile
Created by ophthalmologist-turned-author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, Sherlock Holmes is the most famous detective in fiction (fine, after Batman, but he’s more famous for being a detective. And besides, Batman was partly inspired by him). He appeared in four original novels and 58 short stories (collected in...
The Walking Dead Release Dates: AMC Sets Dates for its Multitude of Spinoffs
2023 is a big year for The Walking Dead universe, as AMC has revealed that two new shows will premiere this year, in addition to the conclusion of Fear the Walking Dead. Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season will take place over two six-episode parts. The first part begins on Sunday, May 14, with the second set of episodes airing later this year. The season kicks off with Lennie James' Morgan, Kim Dickens' Madison, and a handful of others living under PADRE's cynical rule.
