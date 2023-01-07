We’re gearing up for HBO’s The Last of Us, and with the early reviews, interviews from both showrunner Craig Mazin and director Neil Druckmann, it seems as though we’ll be getting a very faithful adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game series … aside from #TLoU tendrils spreading the zombie infection in The Last of Us HBO series as opposed to spores seen in The Last of Us video game. But that’s a very minor change to a seemingly solid adaptation of the franchise. One comparison that’s sure to be drawn is to The Walking Dead series, which recently ended its 11 season run last year. Much like HBO’s #TheLastofUs, AMC’s The Walking Dead had a clear blueprint the showrunners and writers could’ve used to steer the story arcs and plots - but creator Robert Kirkman was open to the writers of The Walking Dead series changing his source material how they saw fit. This will be a light The Last of Us, The Walking Dead comparison. And while we’re at it, Fear The Walking Dead is finally ending its 8 season run on AMC. The series will consist of 12 episodes, with the first block rolling out in May. And finally, shout out to Angela Bassett for winning Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

