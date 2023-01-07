ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan

By Andrew Davis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXVrp_0k6JXCMA00

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission.

Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area.

Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500 acres to be removed from the CPO or Cultural Protection Overlay, to build what it describes as a “world-class, legacy development” that would include a golf course, short-term rentals, and residential development.

The company claimed the development wouldn’t displace any residents, “add zero children to the school system, require zero County dollars, and generate minimal infrastructure stress all while generating significant tax revenue for the county.”

The Cultural Protection Overlay is designed to protect the environment and history of the area, which is considered the epicenter of Gullah Culture.

Before the meeting even started, the project had its detractors.

Gov. Henry McMaster wrote a letter against the project this week to Planning Commission Chairman Ed Pappas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4cdQ_0k6JXCMA00

“With South Carolina’s population rapidly expanding, debates like this are happening across our state but few threaten the natural beauty, history, and rich culture of our state as this one does. It is my fear that changes to the CPO, which has protected St. Helena from this type of development since 1999, will signal ‘open season’ to other developers and create a domino effect on St. Helena Island and beyond.”

The Penn Center, which works to preserve the history of African Americans and Gullah-Geechee culture, the Coastal Conservation League, and the Gullah Geechee Sea Island Coalition all voiced their opposition to the project as well.

Residents had their chance to voice an opinion at Thursday night’s meeting.

“Everybody in this room knows that if Pine Island is developed then it’s the beginning of the end,” resident Chip Spears said. “Everybody knows. I’m confused, attorneys come down from Boston, you have a developer coming down from Boston threatening a lawsuit and everybody shakes. You are going to have a lawsuit anyway.”

“You cannot have gated communities wherever you want them, golf courses wherever you want them without forcing out the local people. and without ruining the environment,” Spears also said. “Amending the overlay would run counter to the express will of the citizens of St Helena and the will of the people of Beaufort County.”

In the end, the panel rejected the proposal to change the zoning.

The final decision will be in the hands of the Beaufort County Council. It will vote on at the meeting Monday.

Comments / 4

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future

Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County council member dies

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is mourning the loss of one of its council members who served a little over two decades with the council. Gene Whetsell died Wednesday at the age of 86, according to his obituary. The Colleton County Fire Rescue says Whetsell was battling a long illness.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Opening soon Paul’s Car Care Center

Paul’s Car Care Center, formally Tire King, is undergoing a brand-new look inside and out. It has fresh bright coloring with modernized flooring and a new staff to add to the repair shop. Paul’s Car Care Center is a chain car service business established in 1980 with local locations in Ladson, North Charleston, Oak Brook, Summerville outside of the nationwide branches.
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King. Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events. Bulloch County The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Students file civil rights lawsuit against Effingham County School District

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Three Black high school students from Effingham County have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. According to the lawsuit, filed Jan. 5, two students from Effingham County High School and one student from Effingham College and Career Academy and their mothers allege “deliberate indifference to […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy