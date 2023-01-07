It seems to me that a lot of people still have their Christmas decorations on display, at least those on the outside of their home and I am wondering why. As a kid I seem to remember we took everything down right around New Year’s Day and I think many people use that as the unofficial end of the holiday season. Christian tradition marks Twelfth Night as the end of the Christmas festivities, it comes 12 days after December 25 and is also used to mark the beginning of the Epiphany on January 6. I’ve even read where leaving your decorations up after that day is said to bring bad luck.

12 HOURS AGO